PLASTIC SURGERY HOSP FOR BYO

A 40-BED children’s ward at CURE Children`s Hospital of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo has started taking shape with the project set for completion within the next three months while the health facility will start offering plastic surgery services next week.
CURE Children`s Hospital, the country’s only health
institution offering free orthopaedic treatment to children under the age of 18
years, was officially opened by President Mnangagwa in May 2021.
Upon the completion of the ward in April, the hospital will
increase its bed capacity to 60. The hospital is located adjacent to the United
Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).
Since its inception, CURE has served more than 4 500
patients with conditions ranging from neglected club foot, bowed legs, cleft
lips, untreated burns, and other treatable bone-related disabilities.
Of those, a third are from the Matabeleland region, and
another third from Harare province with the remainder drawn from the rest of
the country.
A total of 1 110 children have undergone surgeries which
under normal circumstances would cost between US$1 500 and US$3 000 each.
The country’s only orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Tongai
Chitsamatanga operates from CURE Children`s Hospital.
Orthopaedics is a branch of medicine that focuses on the
care of the musculoskeletal system. This system is made up of muscles and bones
as well as joints, ligaments and tendons.
Official statistics show that more than 370 000 children
are living with treatable conditions such as neglected club-foot, bowed legs
and knock knees in Zimbabwe.
In an interview yesterday, CURE executive director, Mr
Jonathan Simpson said the hospital has also offered psychological support to
more than 8 500 people including caregivers accompanying children in need of
treatment.
He said although Bulawayo used to dominate CURE’s clientele
base, the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions has seen the hospital attending
to children from all over the country with some from as far as neighbouring
countries like Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.
“From the day President Mnangagwa officially opened this
hospital, we have witnessed more than 4 500 children some of whom have
undergone surgeries. We have admitted 1 000 so far and we continue growing as
witnessed by the number of people who are in need of the services,” he said.
Mr Simpson commended the effective referral system in
Zimbabwe which has enabled CURE to manage bookings to avoid being overwhelmed.
On Mondays and Tuesdays, children consult from the three
resident specialists at CURE and the rest of the weekdays are reserved for
surgeries.
Mr Simpson said they conduct 24 surgeries per week and are
fully booked until July.
“We have also trained 816 healthcare workers from Zimbabwe
including surgeons, doctors, and nurses in need of orthopedic experience. We
also conduct weekly online sessions to cater for the growing number of trainees
because 80 percent of the services offered at CURE are only found at this
hospital,” he said.
“From the day we started, we knew that a time would come
when we would need to expand and I am glad to say the construction of a 40-bed
ward is in progress. In April, we will be able to see more children and do
about 60 surgeries per week.”
Mr Simpson said the coming in of the plastic surgery will
enable CURE to attend to children who suffered burns and those born with cleft
lips.
“Besides the expansion project, next week our plastic
surgeon is coming and he will do a facial reconstruction. This service will
cater for children born with cleft lip, cleft palate or those who have suffered
burns,” he said.
Mr Simpson said in the last two years, they were just
attending to children with bone issues and those struggling to walk.
“We are now focusing more on speech therapy, and nutrition
because a lot of children with cleft palates cannot eat,” he said.
Mr Simpson said all children who are admitted to CURE must
be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or an older sibling who is over 18 years
of age.
The hospital also provides free accommodation and meals for
the caregivers as they are part of the healing process.
Since the Christian-based organisation is non-profit, CURE
gets donations from individuals, companies, churches to sustain the services
offered to members of the public.
Mr Simpson said sometimes they get calls, WhatsApp
messages, and emails from parents in need of services which they respond to
swiftly before booking them for consultation.
“We also have a good working relationship with the Ministry
of Health and Child Care and we are in liaison with district hospitals from
where we get our clients. Post-surgery, we need our clients to continue seeking
services from their nearest health care providers,” he said.
Mr Simpson said CURE believes in engaging parents in the
treatment of their children as the process is key to the ultimate healing of
the patient.
He said they have also helped parents cope with mental
health issues emanating from giving birth to children with disabilities as they
sometime face stigma and discrimination within families and communities.
“We also want parents to come and witness what we are doing
so that they get the motivation to keep the child physically active even
post-surgery,” he said. Chronicle
