ONE NIGHT STAND LINKS HOOKER TO ROBBERIES



A Harare magistrate warned a self-confessed hooker to vet her clients to avoid trouble.

Magistrate Dennis Mangosi issued the warning to Rutendo Hwata, 31, who appeared in court on an armed robbery and possession of an unlicenced firearm charges together with Elton Takaruza, 39.

Rutendo was granted $20 000 bail, while Elton was found not to be a proper candidate for bail.

“Make sure next time you search your clients before accepting them to avoid trouble,” said magistrate Mangosi.

The State led by Pardon Dziva and Essel Zinhiva submitted that they are aware the duo should be treated the same, Elton was strongly attached to the crime.

Allegations are that last Saturday, Elton was involved in an accident and hit one pedestrian.

The police who attended the scene arrested him and investigations linked him to a couple of armed robberies that occurred this year. It is alleged that Elton then led detectives to Rutendo’s place where a revolver was recovered.

The investigating officer, Nyarai Risinamwana, told the court that after committing his robberies, Elton hooked up with Rutendo, and went to her place.

She further said Elton hid his revolver under the mattress without Rutendo’s knowledge.

Rutendo was surprised when detectives came to search her house and recovered the revolver with four spent cartridges. Elton then told the police that he had only hooked up with Rutendo for a one-night stand.

Upon further investigations, Elton revealed to police all the robberies he was involved in, including the recent Ruwa robbery.

Allegations are that Elton and his accomplices robbed a complainant of airtime and more than $400.

After committing the offence, he allegedly fled from his usual place in Chitungwiza and went to Kuwadzana where he met Rutendo.

Elton did not deny anything submitted by the investigating officer.

The State said failure by Elton to deny or question the investigating officer shows that he is surely attached to the crimes. H Metro