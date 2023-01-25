NURSE RAPED BY GUNMAN WHO FOUND HER BEING INTIMATE WITH BOYFRIEND

A 21-year-old nurse at Masvingo General Hospital was raped by a suspected armed robber who caught being intimate with her boyfriend in a car in a bushy area next to TelOne offices on the eastern fringes of the city.
The unidentified suspect, who was armed with a pistol, tied
the 42-year-old boyfriend’s hands and feet with cellphone charger cables and
left him naked in the car while the nurse was dragged to a bushy area and raped
on Monday.
Police say the boyfriend managed to loosen the cables and
went to a nearby building manned by security guards where he raised alarm. He was assisted to make a police report at
Masvingo Central Police Station.
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa
said the suspect got away with three cellphones, a laptop and US$20 from the
lovebirds before sneaking and disappearing into the bush.
He said police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.
“The suspect, who was armed with a pistol, approached the
lovebirds while they were having a nice time before smashing one of the windows
and pointing a firearm at them and threatened to shoot if they tried to
resist,” said Inspector Dhewa.
The suspect forcibly took two Samsung cellphones from the
boyfriend and a G-Tel phone from the girlfriend. The suspect also took US$20
from the boyfriend.
When the woman returned to the car after being raped, she
found it abandoned and walked to Masvingo Central Police Station to file a
report where she met the boyfriend also making his own report.
Inspector Dhewa warned residents against turning secluded
and dark spots into love nests as they risked being pounced on by criminals. Herald
