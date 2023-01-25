NO COMPETITION BETWEEN ED AFFILIATES AND ZANU PF WINGS, SAYS BIMHA



THERE is no competition between Zanu-PF’s wings and affiliates as they complement each other in the drive to garner five million votes for President Mnangagwa in the coming elections.

Addressing Zanu-PF party affiliates in Midlands Province at the Zanu-PF Winery Conference Centre in Gweru over the weekend, the party’s national political commissar Cde Mike Bimha said affiliates were welcome as long as they register with the commissariat.

Zanu-PF Midlands Province affiliates include Farmers4ED, Young Women4ED, Artists4ED, Pastors4ED, Miners4ED, Mapostori 4ED, War Veterans Association and Councillors4ED.

He said the ruling party is targeting to mobilise five million votes for President Mnangagwa and therefore the need to welcome affiliates willing to work for the party to ensure a resounding victory in this year’s elections.

“There is no competition between the party wings and affiliates. We work to complement each other in our drive to garner five million votes for President Mnangagwa. We want empowered groups and affiliates that push for both national and personal developments of the party,” he said.

Cde Bimha said the party has witnessed a proliferation of organisations, coming in the form of economic development associations for President Mnangagwa.

“However, we want these organisations to be formalised. Organisations willing to be party affiliates should apply to the commissariat department and not impose themselves.”

Cde Bimha said the Midlands provincial leadership has an obligation to support and assist the affiliates and not to compete with them.

“The provincial leadership will be there to supervise and guide. I urge you to have membership registers as we go towards the elections. This is one of the main reasons why I am here. These affiliates are purely voluntary, and people continue to join us because they are attracted by ED’s works,” said Cde Bimha.

He said the party is prepared to support the affiliates in their economic development programmes.

“Let’s encourage all affiliates to rope in new members and not fish from within. We will award the affiliate that registers the highest number of new members to the party. In our business let’s remember to use our hands and our minds to shape our destiny,” said Cde Bimha.

He said the party is going to launch the returnees affiliate programme led by Cde Blessing Chebundo that will guide former opposition members returning to Zanu-PF to get into party structures.

“Over the years, we have witnessed the return of a number of members who were previously in MDC and CCC coming back to Zanu-PF. This group is led by Cde Blessing Chebundo and will guide former opposition members returning to Zanu-PF to get into party structures,” he said.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Cde Larry Mavima commended the affiliates for turning out in large numbers for the meeting.

“Thank you for coming in large numbers, it is a sign that we are driving in the right direction. We highly value all affiliates for the tremendous work they are doing. They are moving with the President’s daily word of leaving no one and no place behind,” he said. Herald