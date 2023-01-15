MUVHEVHI ESCAPES AFTER GUNFIRE

POLICE have intensified the manhunt for Jaison Muvhevhi who allegedly shot and killed three people in Hwedza on Friday.
Muvhevhi, who is a former Criminal Investigations
Department (CID) officer shot and killed a “prophet” from an apostolic sect
church before fatally shooting a senior police officer and seriously injured
another, who had come to attend to the scene.
He allegedly shot and killed another person at a nearby
shopping centre.
The officer who was injured is said to be in a critical
condition and is admitted at a local hospital.
As investigations and a hunt for him continues, police
yesterday located him in Chiduku area near Rusape, where it is alleged, a
fierce shoot out ensued.
It is alleged during the intense exchange of gunfire,
Muvhevhi felt the heat and abandoned his Toyota Allion vehicle and escaped on
foot.
He is alleged to have fled into the nearby mountain and
left a gun in the vehicle.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the hunt for the suspect is ongoing.
“He is not yet arrested. The suspect fled and left his
vehicle and a gun he had taken from the officers. He was located in Chiduku. It
is not true that he has been arrested.” Herald
