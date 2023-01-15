MUVHEVHI ESCAPES AFTER GUNFIRE

POLICE have intensified the manhunt for Jaison Muvhevhi who allegedly shot and killed three people in Hwedza on Friday.

Muvhevhi, who is a former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer shot and killed a “prophet” from an apostolic sect church before fatally shooting a senior police officer and seriously injured another, who had come to attend to the scene.

He allegedly shot and killed another person at a nearby shopping centre.

The officer who was injured is said to be in a critical condition and is admitted at a local hospital.

As investigations and a hunt for him continues, police yesterday located him in Chiduku area near Rusape, where it is alleged, a fierce shoot out ensued.

It is alleged during the intense exchange of gunfire, Muvhevhi felt the heat and abandoned his Toyota Allion vehicle and escaped on foot.

He is alleged to have fled into the nearby mountain and left a gun in the vehicle.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the hunt for the suspect is ongoing.

“He is not yet arrested. The suspect fled and left his vehicle and a gun he had taken from the officers. He was located in Chiduku. It is not true that he has been arrested.” Herald