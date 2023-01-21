MUVEVI LINKED TO SIX MORE MURDERS

Police are investigating leads linking former police detective Jaison Muvevi to six other murder cases that took place in and around Harare and Chitungwiza over the past three years.
The 42-year-old is presently before the courts facing four
murder charges after he reportedly gunned down three people — a senior police
officer, a bartender and faith healer — in Hwedza on January 13.
He also faces two attempted murder charges.
On Friday, prosecutors added another murder charge after
detectives investigating the Hwedza shootings established that Muvevi could
have been behind the killing of another man in Harare last year.
Police believe the same weapon used by Muvevi was the one
used to fatally shoot Nyarai Round in Eastlea on November 19.
Sources close to the investigations told The Sunday Mail
yesterday that the weapon in question is said to have been linked to six other
murders dating back to 2020.
Bullet casings obtained from the respective crime scenes as
evidence have been sent for forensic ballistic analysis to ascertain whether
they were discharged from Muvevi’s firearm.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the new development.
He could, however, not be drawn into disclosing more
details.
“We are looking at the possibility that Muvevi could have
committed other cases using his firearm,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
“Right now, we are in the process of verifying with the
ballistic analysis.
“Remember, through the ballistic analysis, we managed to
link him to the murder which happened on November 19 last year. We are
certainly looking at that possibility.”
Police, he said, would give an update once the ballistic
analysis has been completed.
However, a senior police source privy to the case said
there could be a breakthrough in as many as six other unresolved homicide
cases.
“Evidence on the ground has linked him to a number of
murders in Harare and Chitungwiza,” said the source.
“There are traces of evidence showing that some murder
cases were committed using the same firearm that was used on the Hwedza victims
. . .
“At the moment, I can’t reveal the cases we are looking at
because that can jeopardise investigations . . . We are waiting for ballistic
evidence on several cases we suspect him of.”
Last week, Muvevi appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs
Evelyn Mashavirakure and was remanded in custody to February 6.
He was advised to approach the High Court for bail
application.
It is the State’s case that he killed Round (33) of
Domboshava, Chrispen Kanerusine (48) of Hwedza, Hwedza officer-in-charge
Inspector Maxwell Hove (43) and 27-year-old Munashe Majani, who was a bartender
at Ruzema Bottle Store, Mukamba Business Centre, Hwedza.
He also allegedly tried to kill Tendai Mugova, a police
officer at the Hwedza camp, and Raphael Nyahwema at Mutare Boys High School,
where he took a detour to look for food during his attempted escape to
Mozambique. Sunday Mail
The court heard that on November 19 last year, at around 9.30pm, Nyasha Eusen was in the company of Round at Clan Court in Eastlea, Harare.
Muvevi reportedly approached the two and fatally shot Round
once on the head for no apparent reason.
