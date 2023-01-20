MUVEVI HIT WITH FOURTH MURDER CHARGE

FORMER police detective, Jaison Muvevi — who is accused of killing three people in Hwedza last week and trying to kill two others — is facing a fourth murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed another man at a Harare car sales last November.

Detectives probing last week’s shootings established that Muvevi (42) could have been behind the November 19, 2022 killing of Nyarai Round in Eastlea, Harare, as the suspect apparently used the same weapon in the commission of the Hwedza offences.

Muvevi yesterday appeared in court facing four counts of murder and two of attempted murder after he also shot and injured a police officer in Hwedza before shooting at another man in Mutare whom he narrowly missed.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavirakure, who remanded him in custody to February 6.

Muvevi was advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

According to the State, Muvevi killed Round (33) of Domboshava, Chrispen Kanerusine (48) of Wedza, the officer-in-charge of Hwedza Police Camp Inspector Maxwell Hove (43) and 27-year-old Munashe Majani, who was a barman at Ruzema Bottlestore, Mukamba Business Centre, Wedza.

Muvevi allegedly attempted to kill Tendai Mugova, a police officer at Wedza Camp and Raphael Nyahwema at Mutare Boys High School where he was seeking food as he sought to escape to Mozambique.

It is the State’s case that on November 19 last year at around 9:30pm, Nyasha Eusen was in the company of Round at Clan Court in Eastlea, Harare.

It is reported Muvevi approached the pair and withdrew his pistol and shot Round once on the head for no apparent reason.

Nyasha Eusen tried to run away, but was caught before being forced into a Toyota Allion sedan.

Muvevi then drove to Huruyadzo Shopping Centre in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, with two other men.

The court heard that Eusen managed to escape.

On January 13 this year, at around midday, Kanerusine, who was the leader of Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Church, was at the church shrine with other congregants.

Muvevi arrived in the company of Shupikai Muvevi and was ushered into the shrine by senior church members, who gave him a white wrapping cloth to cover himself since his dress code was deemed inappropriate for the shrine.

Muvevi joined other congregates while Kanerusine was preaching.

After two minutes, Muvevi stood up and proceeded to his car and fetched a gun.

He allegedly hid it under the garment before he shot Kanerusine in the head, forcing other congregants to flee.

Muvevi then sped off from the scene.

The matter was reported to ZRP Wedza where the late Insp Hove was the officer-in-charge.

Hove mobilised a team of police officers and left ZRP Wedza for Negombwe Village to attend the scene.

As the police officers were driving along Wedza-Murambinda Road, they spotted Muvevi parked at the 25km peg talking to an unidentified man.

Police officers blocked his vehicle and as they were disembarking from the car, Muvevi opened fire and shot Hove thrice in the head while he was seated in the passenger seat.

He also allegedly shot Detective Constable Tendal Mugova three times on the pelvis and abdomen, leaving him seriously injured, according to the charge sheet.

Other police officers ran away for their dear lives, leaving the two lying on the ground.

The fleeing police officers are said to have dropped an FN rifle with a magazine and 10 rounds and a CZ pistol.

Muvevi then drove to Mukamba Business Centre where he went to Ruzema Bottle Store.

He then saw Majani seated outside the bar in the company of Given Pambeni and Tinashe Musangano.

Muvevi is said to have called Majani and had a brief chat with him before shooting him.

Muvevi is said to have sped off heading towards Mutare.

On January 14, he went to Mutare Boys High School where he confronted Nyahwema and fired three shots towards him after he refused to give him food. He missed him.

Muvevi then skipped the border into Mozambique where he was arrested on January 15 before being sent back to the country. Herald