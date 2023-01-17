MUVEVI EXTRADITED FROM MOZA

RIPLE homicide suspect and ex-policeman, Jaison Muvevi, was yesterday afternoon extradited from Mozambique to Zimbabwe after spending Monday night in police holding cells in Manica town in the neighbouring country, following his arrest earlier that day.
Muvevi was arrested across the border in Mozambique, three
days after allegedly gunning down three people in Hwedza, Mashonaland East
Province, in a bizarre incident which has shocked the whole nation.
Heavily armed police were seen yesterday transferring
Muvevi from Mutare Central Police Station to the capital pending his
prosecution for the murder of the three people and attempted murder of at least
two more.
The murder victims are Crispen Mubvana Kanerusine (62) of
Zinzombe Village, Hwedza, Inspector Maxwell Hove (43) of ZRP Hwedza Camp and
Munashe Mujanhi (20) of Mujanhi Village, Hwedza.
Detective Constable Tendai Mugova escaped with injuries
sustained in the Hwedza shootings while a Mutare man, Raphael Nyahwema (23)
narrowly escaped death when Muvevi shot at him and missed his target after a
chance encounter at Mutare Boys High School where the fugitive was seeking food
and possibly, refuge.
There were initial indications that Muvevi was likely to
first appear in a Mozambican court to answer to charges of illegal entry into
that country and pointing a firearm at a police officer.
However, the Mozambicans handed Muvevi over to the
Zimbabwean authorities after extradition formalities were completed.
He was taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)
station in Mutare before being transferred to Harare for further management.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the developments.
“He is now in Zimbabwe and also on his way to Harare for
further investigations,” he said.
Muvevi is expected to appear in court soon facing three
murder charges, two attempted murder charges, unlawful possession of firearms
and border jumping, among others once investigations have been completed.
Muvevi, a former CID detective who is understood to have
been a gold dealer, killed an apostolic church leader, Kanerusine, in cold
blood as he was preaching in front of congregants in Hwedza on Friday
afternoon.
He went on to fatally shoot the officer-in-charge of Hwedza
Police Station, Inspector Hove and a male bartender, Mujanhi, while Constable
Mugova was seriously injured in the gun fight with the rogue former cop.
After killing the three in Hwedza, Muvevi escaped resulting
in police launching a manhunt for him.
Investigations revealed that Muvevi fled to Rusape and then
Mutare where he bought a navy blue worksuit at a shop situated at Wasu Mall
before he went to Mutare Boys High School premises.
A team of detectives and other security agents remained on
high alert when they received information that Muvevi was still in Mutare and
was likely to cross the border into Mozambique.
They then alerted their counterparts across the border and
provided them with Muvevi’s pictures.
His luck ran out on Monday morning after he was identified
as he was about to board a commuter omnibus in Manica, Mozambique.
He was then arrested, amid dramatic scenes, by police in
the neighbouring country.
A team of Zimbabwean detectives was immediately deployed to
Mozambique to carry out the due processes of the law before Muvevi was taken
back to the country for prosecution.
Mozambican security details and their Zimbabwean
counterparts, whose vehicles were allowed to cross into the eastern
neighbouring country, escorted the suspect to Mutare around lunchtime where he
was briefly detained before being whisked away under heavy police guard, to
Harare. Herald
