MUVEVI DRAGGED BACK TO HWEDZA

TRIPLE murder suspect, Jaison Muvevi (43), was yesterday taken to Hwedza to make indications of where he allegedly shot four people, three fatally, as investigations into the case continue.
Detectives investigating the killings on Wednesday
successfully requested the court for three more days with Muvevi, to allow them
time to continue questioning the accused and investigating the crimes with the
accused present.
Muvevi was then released into the custody of detectives
after they had applied for a warrant for further detention when he appeared
before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.
The investigating officer in the matter, Detective
Inspector Pikisai Chikwazo, had indicated that they wanted more time to travel
to Hwedza for indications and further interviews.
Yesterday morning, a team of detectives travelled to Hwedza
with Muvevi as part of the ongoing investigations.
Muvevi is expected back in court today.
In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Muvevi was currently facing three counts of
murder and two of attempted murder.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises the public that
investigations into the callous and brutal murder of Crispen Mubvana Karerusine
(62), Inspector Maxwell Hove (43), and Munashe Mujanhi (20), are continuing.
Jaison Muvevi is facing charges of murder (three counts), and attempted murder
(two counts).
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police appreciates and recognises
the immense support given by the public and media leading to the arrest of
Jaison Muvevi.
The suspect will formally appear in court on 20 January
2023,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said due to the huge public interest in
the case, police were appealing to the media and interested individuals or
groups to allow the current investigations to proceed smoothly with the main
objective of meeting the requirements of the law for the suspect to be duly
indicted for trial by the courts in due course.
“In this regard, we urge the media to limit extensive
interviews with witnesses in Hwedza and Mutare, before the police investigators
conclude their inquiries. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to give
necessary updates on the status of investigation to the nation”.
Muvevi, a former CID detective who is understood to have
been a gold dealer, allegedly killed an apostolic church leader, Kanerusine, in
cold blood as he was preaching in front of congregants in Hwedza last Friday
afternoon.
He went on to fatally shoot the Officer-in-Charge of Hwedza
Police Station, Inspector Hove and a male bartender, Mujanhi, while Constable
Tendai Mugova was seriously injured in the gun fight with the rogue former cop.
After killing the three in Hwedza, Muvevi fled resulting in
police launching a manhunt for him. He was arrested in Mozambique after three
days on the run and was then deported back to Zimbabwe.
