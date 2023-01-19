MUVEVI DRAGGED BACK TO HWEDZA

TRIPLE murder suspect, Jaison Muvevi (43), was yesterday taken to Hwedza to make indications of where he allegedly shot four people, three fatally, as investigations into the case continue.

Detectives investigating the killings on Wednesday successfully requested the court for three more days with Muvevi, to allow them time to continue questioning the accused and investigating the crimes with the accused present.

Muvevi was then released into the custody of detectives after they had applied for a warrant for further detention when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

The investigating officer in the matter, Detective Inspector Pikisai Chikwazo, had indicated that they wanted more time to travel to Hwedza for indications and further interviews.

Yesterday morning, a team of detectives travelled to Hwedza with Muvevi as part of the ongoing investigations.

Muvevi is expected back in court today.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Muvevi was currently facing three counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises the public that investigations into the callous and brutal murder of Crispen Mubvana Karerusine (62), Inspector Maxwell Hove (43), and Munashe Mujanhi (20), are continuing. Jaison Muvevi is facing charges of murder (three counts), and attempted murder (two counts).

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police appreciates and recognises the immense support given by the public and media leading to the arrest of Jaison Muvevi.

The suspect will formally appear in court on 20 January 2023,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said due to the huge public interest in the case, police were appealing to the media and interested individuals or groups to allow the current investigations to proceed smoothly with the main objective of meeting the requirements of the law for the suspect to be duly indicted for trial by the courts in due course.

“In this regard, we urge the media to limit extensive interviews with witnesses in Hwedza and Mutare, before the police investigators conclude their inquiries. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to give necessary updates on the status of investigation to the nation”.

Muvevi, a former CID detective who is understood to have been a gold dealer, allegedly killed an apostolic church leader, Kanerusine, in cold blood as he was preaching in front of congregants in Hwedza last Friday afternoon.

He went on to fatally shoot the Officer-in-Charge of Hwedza Police Station, Inspector Hove and a male bartender, Mujanhi, while Constable Tendai Mugova was seriously injured in the gun fight with the rogue former cop.

After killing the three in Hwedza, Muvevi fled resulting in police launching a manhunt for him. He was arrested in Mozambique after three days on the run and was then deported back to Zimbabwe.