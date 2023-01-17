MOTORIST PLUNGES INTO RIVER, DROWNS IN CAR

A 27-year-old man from Zvishavane, the Midlands province, died while trapped in his vehicle which plunged off the Ngezi River Bridge on Friday.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that Albert Tafa of Eastlea in Zvishavane was retrieved from the vehicle by the police sub-aqua unit.

A pedestrian who he struck before plunging off the bridge, Blessing Mano (24) is admitted at Zvishavane District Hospital, where his condition is critical.

On the fateful day at about 7:40 PM, Tafa was driving a white Toyota Corolla vehicle along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

On approaching the 117km peg at Ngezi River Bridge, Tafa lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road to the right, hit Mano of Bakazi Mine Compound and the vehicle fell into Ngezi River.

Zvishavane Traffic Police attended the scene and summoned the sub aqua unit to search for the motor vehicle in the river and it was retrieved the following day.

Tafa’s lifeless body was found trapped inside the motor vehicle and it was taken to Zvishavane District Hospital for a post-mortem.

New Ziana