MOTORIST PLUNGES INTO RIVER, DROWNS IN CAR

A 27-year-old man from Zvishavane, the Midlands province, died while trapped in his vehicle which plunged off the Ngezi River Bridge on Friday.
Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that
Albert Tafa of Eastlea in Zvishavane was retrieved from the vehicle by the
police sub-aqua unit.
A pedestrian who he struck before plunging off the bridge,
Blessing Mano (24) is admitted at Zvishavane District Hospital, where his
condition is critical.
On the fateful day at about 7:40 PM, Tafa was driving a
white Toyota Corolla vehicle along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.
On approaching the 117km peg at Ngezi River Bridge, Tafa
lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road to the right, hit Mano
of Bakazi Mine Compound and the vehicle fell into Ngezi River.
Zvishavane Traffic Police attended the scene and summoned
the sub aqua unit to search for the motor vehicle in the river and it was
retrieved the following day.
Tafa’s lifeless body was found trapped inside the motor
vehicle and it was taken to Zvishavane District Hospital for a post-mortem.
New Ziana
