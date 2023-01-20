MAN STEALS CAR AT CHURCH, CRASHES IT

A twenty-two-year-old man has been arrested after he stole a vehicle which had been parked in front of a church before being involved in an accident.

The suspect identified as Tatenda Mudonhi allegedly stole a Nissan Terrani Regulus vehicle which had been parked in front of an unnamed church building along Josiah Tongogara street in Bulawayo.

“The vehicle had been left parked in front of the church with car keys on the ignition port while the driver’s window was partially opened with the driver’s door unlocked.

The vehicle was recovered by the Police after the suspect was involved in a road traffic accident along 13th Avenue, Bulawayo,” the police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a different case, another Bulawayo man Simbarashe Mativenga (41) was arrested after he made a false report to the police.

“The suspect was involved in a road traffic accident whilst driving a Nissan Tiida vehicle, AFP 7154 and fled the scene. He went to make a false report that the vehicle had been stolen. Investigations by the Police revealed that the vehicle had been impounded at the accident scene,” the police said. CITE