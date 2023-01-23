MAN STABBED TO DEATH OVER GIRLFRIEND

A 41-year-old man was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife in Eiffel Flats, Kadoma following a misunderstanding with another man over a girlfriend.

The suspect only identified as Makunda with no other known further particulars has since gone into hiding.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“The ZRP is looking for a suspect, Makunda (No further particulars known) in connection with a case of murder which occurred during the late hours of 22/01/23 at Whalley Range Primary School, Eiffel Flats.

“The suspect allegedly stabbed Brighton Munemo aged 41 with a knife on the chest and arm after a misunderstanding over a girlfriend,” he said.

In another case, police are appealing for information which may assist in investigating a murder case in which the victim, Usheunesu Kwaru (34) was found dead while lying in a pool of blood on Sunday in a house at Murapa Village, Mwenezi.

The body of the victim was found with deep cuts on the forehead, right ear and armpit.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may assist to locate Nyarai Jacquiline Tanodzera (48) who went missing on January 4, 2022 in Chinhoyi.

Tanodzera was last seen at a house along Gushungo Close, Chinhoyi, wearing a black skirt, brown blouse and black shoes.

Anyone with information to call National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station. Herald