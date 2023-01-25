INTRODUCING MALAYITSHA4ED

BULAWAYO city centre came to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon when a convoy of cross-border kombis, mostly South African registered Toyota Quantums, moved around with drivers honking their horns, marking the launch of Malayitsha for Economic Development.
Driving in a procession, the cross-border transport
operators drove through the city centre, attracting the attention of onlookers
as they snaked their way to Crescent Sports Club, the venue of the launch.
Omalayitsha are among the unsung heroes to most
communities, particularly in the Matabeleland region where most people based in
the diaspora rely on them to send groceries and money to their loved ones back
home.
Speaking during the launch, Zanu-PF provincial secretary
for administration, Cde Raymond Mtomba said omalayitsha play a critical role in
people’s lives yet they are overlooked and not given the due recognition for
their services.
“In as much as we
might not give credit to omalayitsha, they play a big role in our day-to-day
lives, especially in this part of the country. When we look at reality, most
people in the country are buying their property and other items from
neighbouring countries such as Botswana and South Africa,” he said.
Cde Mtomba said omalayitsha are not only the backbone of
the transport industry but of the nation as they continue to support many
families.
“We could not have continued to support and endorse many
different stakeholders forgetting the key players in our economy, which is why
we have allocated a separate space from where they will operate from. This
initiative to give these transporters operating space will go a long way in
reducing the commotion among transporters carrying passengers from undesignated
areas,” he said.
Cde Mtomba said omalayitsha also contribute to the
country’s economic growth and development.
“They transport groceries, building materials among other
things and also come handy especially when a Zimbabwean based in South Africa
dies in the neighbouring country without a funeral policy,” he said
Malayitsha for Economic Development vice chairperson, Mr
Mqondisi Ndlovu extended his gratitude to the ruling party for facilitating
that they secure operating space at the Entumbane Complex.
“We have always faced challenges in operating because we
did not have space to operate from. In as much as it seemed like we were unruly
by operating illegally, the reason why we operated at undesignated spaces was
that we did not have any space to operate from,” he said.
“This initiative by the ruling party to grant us space will
go a long way in promoting our businesses and it shows that the ruling party is
a listening party.”
Mr Ndlovu said they are fully behind President Mnangagwa’s
economic policies and development agenda, which leaves no one and no place
behind.
A cross-border transporter, Mr Mlungisi Moyo said the
efforts spearheaded by President Mnangagwa to promote businesses are an
indication that he is a listening leader.
“We appreciate the work being done by the President, which
shows that he does not discriminate against anyone or overlook the needs of his
people. We asked for operating space and we were given,” said Mr Moyo. Chronicle
