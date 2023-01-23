I'M IN PAIN : MURDERED COP'S MOTHER BERATES ZRP

EMOTIONS ran high during the burial of former Hwedza Police Station officer-in-charge, Inspector Maxwell Hove, in Mberengwa district, Midlands province, over the weekend with the deceased’s mother Loice claiming her son could have escaped cop killer Jaison Muvevi’s shots had he managed to jump out of the police car which entrapped him.
She implored the Zimbabwe Republic Police to improve the
working conditions of its staff, saying the police vehicle door malfunctioned,
leaving her son exposed to former detective Muvevi, who shot him at close
range.
Another policeman, Detective Constable Tendai Mugova, who
was in the same car, managed to jump to safety, but after being shot once.
Two other victims, Crispen Mubvana Kanerusine (62), better
known as Madzibaba Silage, and Munashe Mujanhi (20) were shot on the same day
but in separate incidents in Hwedza and have since been buried in the same
district.
Addressing mourners, Hove’s mother said if the police force
was well-equipped, the reaction team could have disarmed Muvevi before he went
on the rampage, shooting people indiscriminately.
“I will never bring my son back, but I want to tell the
Deputy Commissioner that I am in pain and bereaved. My child was in a police
vehicle and was shot while trying to open it. Maybe if he had opened the door,
he might be alive today,” she said as emotions ran high at the grave side.
“I also heard that another police officer was also injured
when his service rifle jammed. I urge the police to improve the conditions of
service for their officers. Equip them, train them because they will be dealing
with dangerous criminals,” Hove’s grieving mother added.
Speaking at the same event, Deputy Commissioner Lorraine
Chipato described the late Hove as a dedicated police officer who had served
the country with distinction.
“Maxwell was a dedicated officer who rose through the ranks
to be an officer-in-charge. He was part of the police force and we are all
saddened by his demise,” Chipato said.
Earlier in the week, Police Commissioner-General Godwin
Matanga had warned that his charges would not hesitate to shoot to kill armed
criminals. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment