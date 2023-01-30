ILLEGAL CONNECTION : BOY ELECTROCUTED

AN 11-year-old boy from Kwekwe in the Midlands was electrocuted while playing with his friends after he came into contact with an exposed power cable illegally connected to a fowl run.

Tanyaradzwa Widze died upon admission to Kwekwe General Hospital.

His mother, Ms Wayne Gadzikwa, who tried to render first aid, is also hospitalised after she also suffered electric shock.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Tanyaradzwa Junior Widze was electrocuted while crossing a fence and he fell to the ground and lost consciousness. His mother, Wayne Gadzikwa tried to render first aid and in the process, she was also electrocuted and the two were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where Tanyaradzwa was pronounced dead upon admission,” he said.

The mother is still admitted to the hospital and her condition is stable.

In a statement, Zesa confirmed the incident and discouraged members of the public from making illegal connections.

In 2022, Zesa launched a campaign called ‘Operation Usabe Magetsi’ which is meant to strongly discourage cases of bypassing and illegal electricity connections. We continue to urge our customers to desist from illegal electricity connections as this can result in the loss of innocent lives,” read the statement.

“The company joins the family in mourning the deceased and may his soul rest in peace.”

Mbizo legislator Mr Settlement Chikwinya urged community members to be responsible and desist from making illegal electricity to avoid unnecessary loss of life.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a young life,” he said. Chronicle