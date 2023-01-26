ILL SIKHALA MISSES COURT

THE trial of CCC Deputy Chairman Job Sikhala on charges of obstructing police investigations into the murder of Moreblessing Ali, and the violence that ensued in the Nyatsime area in June last year was deferred after he failed to attend court because of ill-health.

Sikhala’s lawyer Mr Harrison Nkomo told Harare Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa that he could not attend court because of ill health, although he did not disclose the nature of the illness.

Prosecutor Mr Oscar Madhume was supposed to lead State witnesses in the matter.

Sikhala is expected back in court on February 9 for trial on obstructing or defeating the course of justice charges. Herald