I WAS RELEASED FROM QATAR PRISON INTO SLAVERY IN HRE

A HARARE man who was imprisoned in Qatar says he returned home to an unloving wife who verbally and emotionally abuses him.

Stanford Kaguru told the Harare Civil Court that he was assaulted by his wife, Ellen Kaguru’s brother and she never intervened.

“She is my wife of 22 years and we have three kids. She betrayed me and our family. I came home to slavery that’s why I abandoned our matrimonial home because I couldn’t take it anymore.

“She is denying me access to my car, which is in my name. Your Worship, my kids have been poisoned to collude against me,” he said.

Ellen said she is the pillar of the family and told the court that she was left to fend for the family alone when he left for Qatar.

“He goes around the neighbourhood and family badmouthing me. I used the car he is claiming to cater for our family because he never stepped in as the father of the house when he returned.

“He sold my car to his nephew and now he is attempting to sell our house in Borrowdale. Coming here is just an attempt to deprive me of my rights because divorce is in the process. I am well known that’s why he is doing this. Even our church pastor tried to help us, but he refused.

“Everyone knows I welcomed him with open arms, when he returned from prison,” she said.

Presiding magistrate Tamara Chibindi postponed the case to today. H Metro