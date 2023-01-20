HUBBY HACKS CHEATING WIFE TO DEATH, GOES ON THE RUN

A Chimanimani man who suspected that his wife was having an affair allegedly hacked her with a machete before vanishing from the scene.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector
Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident which happened in Sadziya Village in
Chief Muusha’s area.
He said Simba Ngonyamo (27) had a misunderstanding with the
now deceased Yeukai Makotyo (18), resulting in her leaving their matrimonial
home.
It is alleged that Ngonyamo followed Makotyo to her aunt’s
place where she had gone to seek refuge and apologised to her.
Inspector Muzondo said the couple managed to iron out their
differences and returned home together.
However, Ngonyamo later hacked Makotyo with a machete
several times all over her body.
He allegedly left her half naked body lying in a pool of
blood before vanishing from the scene.
“Makotyo’s aunt, whose name was not established, visited
later in the day and saw her niece lying in a pool of blood near her bedroom.
“Police attended the scene and realised that Makotyo had
multiple injuries on the head. She also had a swollen neck. She was half naked
and a machete was on her stomach,” said Inspector Muzondo.
Police have launched a manhunt for Ngonyamo.
Inspector Muzondo appealed to members of the public with
information leading to his arrest to contact their nearest police station.
Meanwhile, a 30-year-old Chipinge man is battling for life
after he was stabbed with a broken beer bottle following an altercation at a
beerhall.
Nigel Mlambo of Chipinge’s low density suburb allegedly
stabbed Mr Paul Simoyo.
“Simoyo was stabbed after he tried to restrain his cousin,
Brighton Dube, from having an altercation with Mlambo. The incident happened at
Chitima Night Club in Gaza suburb.
“Mlambo allegedly stabbed him once on the stomach with a
broke empty bottle before vanishing from the scene. Simoyo was rushed to
Chipinge District Hospital before being transferred to Victoria Chitepo
Provincial Hospital where he is recovering,” said Inspector Muzondo. Manica
Post
