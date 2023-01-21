HOW WE ASSESS PUPILS RETURNING FROM SA

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has laid down the technicalities that will be considered for absorbing learners coming from outside the country into the country’s education system.
The country is anticipating an influx of learners into its
system after the extended 30 June deadline for the expiry of the Zimbabwe
Exemption Permits (ZEP) in South Africa and school going children are expected
to produce valid examination results that will be measured using the
qualification equivalence grade conversion system, so that they can be admitted
to further their education.
For students who may not have sat for examinations yet in
South Africa but want to return to school in Zimbabwe, they will be assessed at
the school level by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
Admittance into primary and secondary education will be
measured by syllabus coverage of the learners from South Africa which will
determine where they will be placed to continue with their education before
they sit for public examinations that are assessed by Zimsec.
Zimsec public relations manager Ms Nicky Dlamini told
Sunday News that they will assess students that produce an exit qualification
from South African schools or any other country to see its comparability with
local examination standards, either Cambridge or Zimsec.
“The grade conversion is what is termed ‘Qualifications
Equivalence’. This is a process where candidates have their grades equated to
the grading standards of the country in which they wish to continue their
education. For instance, candidates would need to get an equivalence of their
Matric to Zimsec qualifications so as to know which level they have attained
according to the educational system in Zimbabwe,” she said.
Ms Dlamini explained that countries have standards that
they follow regarding learners coming from other jurisdictions.
“All examination boards have a standard that they abide by
when conducting equivalence. The syllabus of the country of origin and the
syllabus of the country in which they wish to study are compared and
contrasted. The assessment models and instruments are also used. These
standards are according to assessment standards set and regulated by the
Southern African Association for Education Assessment (SAAEA), Association for
Education Assessment for Africa (AEAA), and the International Association for
Education Assessment (IAEA),” said Ms Dlamini.
The process is not free. Ms Dlamini said parents and
guardians should be aware of the Equivalence of Qualifications costs which
are pegged at US$15 which is payable in
local currency at the interbank rate of the day.
This process takes a maximum of 48 hours and learners must
provide their original certificates awarded by the examining board.
Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro recently said the country was
ready to absorb learners coming from South Africa.
“We have systems in place in our sector to assess learners
from other countries so that we place them in appropriate levels or grades.
That has been going on for a long time. So, the affected children from South
Africa are most welcome,” he said.
He concurred with Ms Dlamini that extraterritorial learners
in the Zimbabwean education system would have their competencies assessed
accordingly using set guidelines to determine the level of absorption of the
curriculum the learner would have made to determine the grades that they would
fall into. South Africa recognises the last grade of high school as Grade 12 or
matriculation while Zimbabwe uses Upper Six as the last exit qualification for
high school that ushers students into tertiary institutions.
Government is on record as saying it is anticipating a mass
arrival of Zimbabweans from South Africa after the expiry of their permits.
“Cabinet would like
to inform the public that mass deportations of undocumented Zimbabweans were
expected from South Africa following the expiry of Zimbabwe Exemptions Permits
(ZEP) which South Africa had granted them. However, most ZEP holders do not
qualify for the outlined critical skills visas hence the low uptake (of
applications for renewals). The Zimbabwean government has issued guidelines and
regulations for returning residents which include one duty free vehicle and no
limit to personal property,” Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services
Minister Cde Monica Mutsvangwa is on record as saying.
0 comments:
Post a Comment