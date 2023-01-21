GUTU VILLAGE HEADS REJECT PRESIDENTIAL INPUTS

Village heads from Ward 37 in Gutu Central have refused to receive 200 bags of Compound D fertiliser brought for distribution under the Presidential Inputs Scheme by the local councillor.
The distribution was supposed to happen at Tachi Business
Center near Mukaro on Thursday and the lorry was forced to return with its
load.
Councillor Gabriel Mapepa confirmed the incident but
accused drunk youths for disrupting the distribution process.
Sources however, told The Mirror that it was the village
heads who came together and decided to refuse the fertiliser allegedly because
Mapepa had allocated more bags to his home which is called Chipangane B.
The village heads refused to accept the fertilizer after
the councillor briefed them about the situation.
They came from the meeting and told the villagers to reject
the fertilizer until the councillor brought the missing bags that had been
allocated to Chipangane B.
Ward 37 is divided into two distribution centres, one at
Tachi which is Chipangane A and another near Gutu Mission which is Chipangane
B.
“We stopped the distribution yesterday because some rowdy
youths disrupted the meeting. It was not the village heads who rejected the
inputs” said Mapepa.
Sources said Mapepa had distributed 290 bags to his home area
and 200 to Tachi and four villagers are supposed to share a bag.
The sources said the councillor is desperately trying to
woo voters in the upper part of the ward in areas around Gutu mission which is
occupied by the working class who largely support the opposition.
Some people expressed disdain at the manner in which
presidential inputs were being distributed in the ward and said it is not the
first time the distribution of inputs ended in chaos.
They alleged that last year almost 20 bags of fertilizer
from the Presidential input scheme disappeared and the councillor failed to
account for them.
“We are disappointed by the way presidential inputs are
being distributed in our ward. The councillor uses them to fulfil his
ambitions. Last time 20 bags disappeared and this time the councillor wants to
manipulate us again” said a disgruntled villager. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment