GOVT CRACKS DOWN ON ILLEGAL FOREX SCHOOL FEES HIKES

THE Government says it is satisfied that most schools are complying with the laid down fees review and payment guidelines but the door has not been closed for new complaints.

This comes as the Government last week moved in to stop illegal fees hikes by dispatching investigation teams around the country to hold to account, errant school authorities that were charging fees exclusively in foreign currency.

According to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, any fees hike outside the stipulated regulations, which include parents’ consent and approval by the ministry, is illegal.

The investigation was conducted after it had been noted that prior to opening, some schools were charging fees or levies exclusively in United States dollars which is at variance with the country’s monetary regulations which allow a multi-currency system.

A survey conducted by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education after an outcry indicated that most of the schools were following Government guidelines.

“Regarding fees payment, most of the schools have complied with our guidelines,” said Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson, Mr Taungana Ndoro.

“Headmasters have also complied. They are not compelling parents to buy uniforms from schools’ approved suppliers. Guardians are being allowed to seek alternative suppliers,” he said.

Heads of Government schools who defy laid down guidelines in hiking fees will be deemed to have committed acts of misconduct and will be liable to disciplinary action, which may include dismissal, while private schools risk being deregistered for the same offence.

Under the regulations in existence since the 1980s, a levy increase must be adequately budgeted and then presented to the parents in a special meeting.

At least 20 percent of parents must be present at the meeting, with their names recorded, and a majority must approve.

The minutes of the meeting, the list of those present, and the budget statement must go to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for the permanent secretary to approve.

Fees at Government and council schools are set by the Government, but each school through its School Development Association, is permitted to charge a levy to increase the amount of money available for school development but this levy has to be approved through the parent body.

Non-government schools combine everything into a single fee, which they can set, but again any increase has to follow the parental approval system.

While fees can be set in US dollars, the actual payment can be made in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate on the day of payment. In many cases, schools have been hiking fees or levies without following the procedures of getting parents’ and guardians’ buy-in as well as Government approval.

Regarding school uniforms, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has made it clear that schools may only specify a uniform’s style, colour and design, but it is not permitted to fix a supplier or create a monopoly, let alone one at the school Store. Herald