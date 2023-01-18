FAKE PAYMENTS SOCIALITE JAILED

HARARE magistrate Noticia Shenje yesterday sentenced popular social media personality, Kudakwashe Hove, to an effective six months imprisonment for ordering expensive food using fake payments.

Hove, popularly known as ‘@iamhove’ on social media, was sentenced to 12 months, of which three were suspended on condition that he pays Sabai Thai Restaurant $364 500 for the food and US$70 for the phone he stole.

A further three months were suspended on condition that he doesn’t commit a similar offence in the next five years, leaving him to serve six months behind bars.

He pleaded guilty to the offence on Monday.

Hove ordered takeaway food at the restaurant in Ballantyne Park on two occasions and faked a Zipit transaction to settle the bills.

He then sent fake confirmation messages to the cashier as ‘proof of payment’.

The restaurant was duped of food worth $96 300 on the first occasion and $268 200 the second time.

He was busted when he tried the same trick for the third time. H Metro