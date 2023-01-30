skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 30 January 2023
ELECTORAL AMENDMENT BILL IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL : CCC
Monday, January 30, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MUVEVI'S TWO LUXURY CARS SEIZED
Former detective Jaison Muvevi, who is facing four murder charges including the killing of a top policeman, has a pending attempted rape cas...
LAMECK AT IT AGAIN
A Mabvuku ‘social media freak’, who once made headlines for causing chaos at a cemetery for demonising the deceased, is at it again. Lamec...
TEEN BRIDE QUITS SEVEN-YEAR MARRIAGE, TURNS LIFE AROUND
FOR most women, marriage is the stuff of their dreams, a way to confirm that they are indeed women, a badge that they display with pride, bu...
MAN STEALS BANK'S $28 MILLION, SPENDS IT
THE owner of a Zimbabwean company selected by FBC Holdings to renew the security licence for its emails allegedly took the advance payment o...
NURSE RAPED BY GUNMAN WHO FOUND HER BEING INTIMATE WITH BOYFRIEND
A 21-year-old nurse at Masvingo General Hospital was raped by a suspected armed robber who caught being intimate with her boyfriend in a car...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment