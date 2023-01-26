DUMPED WIFE DEMANDS US$3K FOR SEVEN YEARS OF SEX

A BULAWAYO man is in shock after his ex-wife teamed up with relatives to demand US$3 000 from him, as compensation for dumping her after having sex with her for the seven years they lived as a couple.
“I want US$3 000 for having sex with you for seven years
and bearing three children for you which was a difficult task to shoulder and
after all that you have divorced me,” Sikhanyisiwe Tambo from Bulawayo’s
Mpopoma suburb has reportedly told Fanyana Sithole.
Sithole claims he is between a rock and a hard place
because his temperamental former wife is bitter that he dumped her.
He says the vengeful woman confronts him at his home and
sometimes punches and throttles him in the presence of their children. She
hurls a volley of insults at him calling him names.
Tambo feels she was used as a sex slave by her former
husband whom she shares children with and her relatives are not happy with
that.
As such, according to Sithole, they are demanding US $3000
as compensation for using and dumping their daughter.
Sithole told a court that he is in despair after bearing
the brunt of being bashed, insulted.
He said before the divorce, Tambo used to lock him outside
his house.
Sithole has applied for a peace order at Western Commonage
magistrates courts.
“I’m applying for a peace order against my former wife
Sikhanyisiwe Tambo. After I divorced her, she moved out to stay alone. But she
confronts me at my home to assault me. At one of the occasions she attacked me
with an iron bar leaving me bleeding on the ground and gasping for breath.
“She has teamed up with her relatives and they are
demanding US$3000 as compensation arguing that I used her and dumped her after
she conceived children for me,” said Sithole.
The presiding magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube granted
Sithole a peace order. Tambo was prevented from going to her former husband’s
house. She was also ordered not to insult him and bash him. B Metro
