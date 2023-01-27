DUBE (81) : i'M STILL MENTALLY SOUND

FORMER Cabinet minister and Zanu PF politburo member, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube (81) yesterday defended his latest appointment to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board saying his mind was still fit and stable to add value to the parastatal.
His latest appointment to the NRZ board by Transport and
Infrastructure Development minister Felix Mhona has triggered an outcry with
some Zimbabweans saying a strategic parastatal such as the NRZ needed serious
restructuring and modern technology, and its board should be led by young
technocrats.
But Dube (81) yesterday defended his new job on the NRZ
board telling NewsDay that while his body might be frail, his mind is very
sharp and stable.
“I was appointed by my President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is
the appointing authority. If you have queries, go and ask him. l have committed
no sin to be appointed to the NRZ board, after all l am not the chief executive
officer.
“I don’t work on my feet, but I use my brains, and my brain
is still stable. l have been in the industry for many years, and have sat on
over 20 boards worldwide. l have
resuscitated many companies and I don’t care what people say since I would not
be able to answer to all of them,” Dube said.
In a statement, the NRZ said Dube would serve for three
years on the board whose term ends on December 6, 2025.
But Zimbabweans said there must be age limits for people
who serve on company boards.
NRZ is currently struggling to stay afloat amid allegations
of corruption which has dampened prospects of its resuscitation. Newsday
