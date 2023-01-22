DIVIDED OPPOSITION WILL NOT UNSEAT ZANU PF : TSVANGIRAI'S SON

LATE MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai’s son, Mr Vincent Tsvangirai, says there is no single opposition party in Zimbabwe with the capacity to defeat the ruling party, Zanu-PF, in the forthcoming elections.
As the country gears towards the harmonised elections this year, Mr Tsvangirai says the level of disintegration in the opposition ranks has condemned those parties to a straight defeat against the solid and strongly united ruling party.
This comes at a time when the revolutionary party, Zanu-PF,
has consolidated it strength under President Mnangagwa with massive development
successes amid prevailing peace and tranquility within its structures.
The ruling party has already set the political maturity
pace as it held a successful congress last October where President Mnangagwa
was unanimously elected party President
and candidate for this year’s harmonised elections.
While the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T claims to have held
its elective congress last December, senior members of the party have dismissed
this as a none event, resulting in chaos as members are challenging the
legitimacy of the resolutions.
Last week, the party suspended seven senior members –
former party vice president, Senator Elias Mudzuri, Mr Norest Marara, secretary
for business and projects, Mr Gift Konjana, chairperson Mashonaland West
province, Mr John Nyika, chairperson Masvingo province, Mr Den Moyo, chairperson
USA province, Mr Edwin Dzambara, secretary for education and Mr Edwin Kakora a
national executive member, over a litany of charges including allegations that
they were working with unidentified elements deemed hostile to the party.
The crew has, however, rejected their censure saying they
do not recognise the presidency of Sen Mwonzora as his election was not done in
line with the party’s constitution.
On the other hand, Mr Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition
for Change (CCC) party still remains structureless and is yet to hold its
inaugural congress.
Another opposition party, Zapu, led by Mr Sibangilizwe
Nkomo, has never known peace since the death of national hero, Cde Dumiso
Dabengwa.
In November last year, Mr Nkomo expelled five senior
members, Mr Matthew Sibanda, Mr Ernest Ndlovu, Ms Mildred Mkandla, Mr Akim
Nkala, and Dr Strike Mkandla on the grounds that they had chosen a path that
would harm the party.
The five hit back and labeled Mr Nkomo an illegitimate
leader of the party.
Reflecting on these in an exclusive interview with
Chronicle, Mr Tsvangirai, a Glen View South House of Assembly representative
under the MDC-T banner, said only a united opposition coalition may, perhaps,
have a chance of challenging the revolutionary party, otherwise, it will all
just be unnecessary noise.
He admitted that his own MDC-T was having serious fissures
at the moment, which were not helpful to the organisation.
Mr Tsvangirai said even the imaginary popularity of the
Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party would not propel it to the State
House, adding that it was a far cry for anyone to think that its leader Mr
Chamisa can land the presidency.
He also said he does not believe in the way Mr Chamisa
leads his organisation, adding that if they were to meet, he will greet him
like a brother but still be frank about his opinion of him.
Mr Tsvangirai said it was for such differences in political
ideology that he was not part of CCC.
“I don’t have any personal differences with Mr Chamisa. I
simply don’t believe in the way he leads. If we met today I woul greet him as a
brother but still be frank with my opinion of him, as I am with everyone,” he
said.
“Honesty in this game gains you enemies, unfortunately.” Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment