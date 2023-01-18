DIASPORAN CONNED OUT OF £5 000

A UNITED KINGDOM-BASED company, MCS Collections and MSCHATS Group of Companies lost £5 000 and R16 000 to a local fraudster in a cash transactions deal.

The suspect, Munyaradzi Webster Mukonyora (34), who was represented by Kingston Mukanganwi was yesterday granted $200 000 bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure.

The company is being represented by Munyaradzi Chatukuta.

Mukonyora allegedly committed the offence together with James Chiyangwa who appeared in court on Saturday last week for the same offence and Mike Harris Chiyangwa, who is on the run.

It is alleged that the trio contacted Nyarai Mlilo who is based in the United Kingdom and owns a company by the name Kynash Consultancy Limited and asked to use her company account to receive £5 001 that an unnamed person in the UK allegedly owed them.

It is alleged that Mlilo agreed and arranged that the trio would collect their money in Zimbabwe in the form of United States dollars from Mlilo’s business partner, Joyce Mhlanga.

The State alleges that the accused persons misrepresented that they were Mukumba’s family which owns a logistics company. Newsday