COUPLE CHAINS, TORTURES THIEVING MAID

A COUPLE chained up, tortured their maid (19) and poured boiling water into her genitals for allegedly stealing US$200.
Thembelani Moyo (28) and Sibongile Mpofu (28) who stay at
Vukuzenzele village in Filabusi and work at Senga Hill Mill Mine, breathed fire
when they arrived home unexpectedly on New Year’s Eve and discovered that
US$200 which they had kept in their wardrobe was missing.
They quizzed their house maid- who cannot be named for
ethical reasons- but she vehemently denied ever seeing the money. Her denials
sparked fury in the couple.
They set upon her with everything they could lay their
hands on. Moyo went caveman and grabbed a log to bash the hapless teenager
while his wife, unleashed Kungfu kicks and punches. Realising that she was
staring death in the face, the battered maid croaked out a confession.
She told her employers that she had squandered US$169 and
was left with US$31 which she surrendered to the uncompromising pair.
A neighbour, Simangaliso Moyo, escalated the violence when
she arrived with a sjambok and mercilessly whipped the chained teen.
The torture reached a crescendo when Mpofu allegedly boiled
water which she poured onto the half-dead maid’s private parts. She allegedly
told the victim that it would stop her from having sex with any man.
The maid sustained horrific injuries. After the vicious
attack the couple rubbed salt into the wound by reporting the teenager to the
police, for theft leading to her arrest.
However the maid’s appearance before Filabusi magistrate
Abednico Ndebele, where she pleaded guilty to theft, opened a can of worms for
the couple.
The maid stunned the gallery with a tear-jerking exposé of her ordeal. Moyo admitted that they had chained her to stop her from running away.
The magistrate ordered that the teenager must be examined
by a State doctor and remanded her out of custody.
While she was out of custody she reported the couple and
Simangaliso, for assaulting her and scalding her on her private parts with hot
water to the police.
A medical report detailing the extent of the injuries on
the maid’s privates was availed in her second court appearance.
Magistrate Ndebele sentenced the teen to six months in
prison, suspended four months for three years on condition that she does not
commit an offence involving dishonesty and suspended the rest on condition that
she restitutes US$169.
The couple and their neighbour were arrested for assault
and appeared before Filabusi magistrate Sukoluhle Belinda Nunu last Wednesday.
Magistrate Nunu remanded them out of custody on $40 000
bail each, to 3 February for trial.
They are self-actors. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment