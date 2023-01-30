COUNCILLOR DUMPS CHAMISA FOR ED



ZIBAGWE Rural District councillor for Ward 29, Willard Moyo has dumped the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) and joined Zanu PF.

The events that are taking place within the troubled CCC coupled with its defeat by Zanu PF in the by-elections held in Binga, Gweru and Mberengwa late last year show that things are falling apart in the Western-backed opposition party.

Social media has been awash with posts by people urging CCC party to hold an elective congress, craft a constitution and put in place structures, but the calls fell on deaf ears as Mr Chamisa fears that his internal opponents such as his deputy Tendai Biti will take advantage of the congress to position themselves to wrestle control of the party from him.

Mr Chamisa argues that holding an elective congress would be playing into Zanu PF’s hands as the ruling party would allegedly use the meeting to infiltrate the opposition outfit.

Interestingly, last year in November he claimed that some big wigs within his party were being lured by Zanu PF.

This seemed to confirm that the alleged infiltration was not the reason for not holding a congress.

Some argue that the party’s failure to register big electoral wins over Zanu PF is as a result of CCC’s poor grassroots mobilisation.

Cllr Moyo who has been in office for three consecutive terms described the Nelson Chamisa-led party as clueless and lacking proper leadership.

Speaking during a function to welcome him to the ruling party at the weekend, Cllr Moyo said the opposition lacks direction.

“The CCC is heading nowhere, and it lacks leadership. In fact, being associated with the party impedes development and there are so many development opportunities that we lost as a ward just because of the party,” he said.

Ward 29 Councilor Willard Moyo received party regalia from politburo member Eng Daniel Mackenzie-Ncube after defecting to the ruling party

“It is high time we support the development that is being initiated by President Mnangagwa and the ruling party.”

Cllr Moyo said his move to join Zanu-PF was by patriotism.

“I am a patriotic Zimbabwean and the move was necessitated purely by the need to work towards the development of our country. I am not here for positions because I am way above soliciting for positions,” he said.

“I am here to add value and contribute towards development of the nation.”

Cllr Moyo said CCC had a leadership vacuum as evidenced by lack of a constitution and structures.

“If you fail to lead a political party, how can you lead a nation? We are already working towards mobilising votes for the ruling party in 2023 so that we can develop our ward and our nation,” he said.

Cllr Moyo said more CCC members were on their way to joining the ruling party.

“You have made the wisest decision by coming to the people. You are most welcome to the party which provides a platform for young people like you to contribute towards nation building,” he said.

Eng Mackenzie Ncube urged Cllr Moyo to start working for the party.

“You are now mandated to work for the party and contribute towards national building. You can now start mobilising votes for the party as we head towards attaining five million votes for President Mnangagwa come election time,” he said.

Zibagwe RDC Council Chairperson, Cde Andiseni Zvishamira and Kwekwe District Committee Organizing Secretary Cde Jacob Chokururama were in attendance. Chronicle