CHURCH ELDER BUSTED WITH MAID

A MUSLIM elder’s marriage has collapsed after his wife found suggestive pictures of him and a married church member.

Sixty-five-year-old Mudala Mdala from Dzivaresekwa Muslim Church’s raunchy pictures with Christine Musendekwa, 37, were discovered by his wife on his mobile phone.

Sources told H-Metro that Mudala and Christine had been spotted several times at Dzivarasekwa Muslim Church, which they are believed to have been using as their love nest.

The peeping “Toms” informed Mudala’s wife, leading to the bust.

Christine was forced to pack her belongings, and Mudala was also given the same orders by his wife, only identified as Mai Ibu.

Christine told H-Metro that she was not comfortable commenting since she had plans to return to her husband.





Christine shying away from camera."Kana ndimiwo inyaya ingataurike here iyoyo, especially pa newspaper. "If you may spare that story since I have plans to return to my husband," she said.

Christine is a domestic worker at a homestead in Madokero.

Mudala refused to entertain H-Metro.

Mudala’s wife Mai Ibu confirmed the story, saying the matter has negatively affected her family.

Hired truck ferrying Mudala belongings.

“I was totally shocked, and this has negatively affected me and my family,” she said, refusing to give further details.

Mudala never returned to the house following the incident and sent his brother with a hired pick-up to collect his belongings. H Metro