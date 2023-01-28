CHARAMBA : SEASON OF PROPAGANDA LIES NOW UPON US

Jamwanda

The beast is in heat again. The season for propaganda lies is already upon us. First, we had fictive drama on political violence in Murehwa.

As with all opposition lies, that drama of false pathos has now been shown for what it is: a case of politically-motivated mendacious dramaturgy.

Next came claims around some cub lawyer called Kudzai Kadzere whom the same vendors of political lies sought to sell to the gullible world as a victim of police brutality.

A broken and sutured hand on a bandage sling was circulated on global social media platforms to prop a lie.

For a while, the lie circulated seemingly triumphant, even attracting a luridly repeat tall tales from a British Birmingham Professor, one Nic Cheeseman.

Until the Zimbabwe Republic Police, ZRP, decided enough of the false cheese from this baking professor!

It turns out the cub officer of the court met his comeuppance while in awkward flight from lawful arrest!

A law which is yet to be!

But the real trophy went to Chamisa’s fibbing brigade, led by the habitually colourful Hopewell Chin’ono.

The crackdown on civil society had now begun, opined the brigade, citing the de-registration of more than 200 NGOs under “a new” Act called PVO!

Among those de-registered was a compassionate NGO founded by the late national humanitarian legend, Jairos Jiri, who passed on soon after our Independence.

Hearts wept; tongues lashed against “the heartless Mnangagwa dictatorship”, with one member of this fibbing brigade suggesting all disabled children in the country – and he had miraculously pressed them into fitting in one small picture snap – had to be dumped at State House in protest!

Insured by the departed good

It turns out the de-registered NGOs had offended against the law in many obvious ways hardly too recondite to escape even the most languid or drunken gaze of our Hopewell.

It turned out, too, that those who now run the late Jairos Jiri’s legendary outfit think the late founder’s innate goodness puts them above compliance rules lawfully demanded of them.

Much more, it turns out the PVO Bill against which all blame had been heaped, is yet to become law!

The beast is in heat yet again! Still I ask: does all this not justify a good, effective law against such errant conduct, committed in the name of Zimbabwe’s poor!

Maybe that's not for donkeys to say.