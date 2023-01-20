BRIDGE IN MANA POOLS WASHED AWAY

An access bridge to Mana Camp in Mana Pools, Mashonaland West has been washed away by incessant heavy rains.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the development.

“One of the access bridge to Nyamepi/Mana administrative camp has been washed away by floods making the bridge impassable by motor vehicle,” said Mr Farawo.

Some tourists had to be evacuated last year after several bridges were swept away by the rains. Herald