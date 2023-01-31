500 000 CARS UNREGISTERED IN ZIM

At least 500 000 vehicles are either unregistered or are not paying licences to the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA).
ZINARA also said $93 billion has been set aside for
roadworks and maintenance for the first quarter of this year under the Emergency
Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP).
The national vehicle population stood at around 1,2 million
as at December 31 last year, but only 700 000 were complying with the country’s
vehicle registration and licensing regulations.
Speaking to H-Metro, ZINARA chief executive officer,
Nkosinathi Ncube, said the issue of compliance by motorists was a challenge in
the country.
“Nationally the total is 1.2million, including the 100 000
deregistered. Last year, 700 000 were fully licensed while 400 000 were not
registered.
“Compliance has, however, slightly improved in the past
three years, but compliance figures have remained low considering that licence
fees are used for road maintenance. In the past three years, we used to collect
licences from about 50 percent of the vehicle population and this year we are
targeting over 800 000 vehicles for compliance,” he said.
Ncube said they had a number of initiatives to improve and
push the figures like the blitz they conduct with ZBC.
“We have come up with a number of initiatives to improve
and push up the figures through a number of initiatives like the blitz we do
with ZBC and this is the money we use for road maintenance; so compliance is
important.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment