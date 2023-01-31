500 000 CARS UNREGISTERED IN ZIM

At least 500 000 vehicles are either unregistered or are not paying licences to the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA).

ZINARA also said $93 billion has been set aside for roadworks and maintenance for the first quarter of this year under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP).

The national vehicle population stood at around 1,2 million as at December 31 last year, but only 700 000 were complying with the country’s vehicle registration and licensing regulations.

Speaking to H-Metro, ZINARA chief executive officer, Nkosinathi Ncube, said the issue of compliance by motorists was a challenge in the country.

“Nationally the total is 1.2million, including the 100 000 deregistered. Last year, 700 000 were fully licensed while 400 000 were not registered.

“Compliance has, however, slightly improved in the past three years, but compliance figures have remained low considering that licence fees are used for road maintenance. In the past three years, we used to collect licences from about 50 percent of the vehicle population and this year we are targeting over 800 000 vehicles for compliance,” he said.

Ncube said they had a number of initiatives to improve and push the figures like the blitz they conduct with ZBC.

“We have come up with a number of initiatives to improve and push up the figures through a number of initiatives like the blitz we do with ZBC and this is the money we use for road maintenance; so compliance is important.” H Metro