ZIM INVITED TO US-AFRICA LEADERS SUMMIT

Zimbabwe and the United States will this week hold their first high-level direct engagement after nearly two decades of diplomatic estrangement, precipitated by Washington’s position against Harare’s land reform programme which sought to address historical economic imbalances.
Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador
Frederick Shava will lead a high-powered Zimbabwean delegation to the US-Africa
Leaders Summit, which begins on Tuesday in Washington DC, where he is scheduled
for meetings with US government officials and American captains of industry, in
a major boost to the Second Republic’s re-engagement drive.
Relations between Harare and Washington broke down at the
turn of the millennium, following the land reform programme, with the US
imposing illegal sanctions on the country, while simultaneously agitating for
Zimbabwe’s global isolation.
In Washington DC this week, Minister Shava will canvass for
the resetting of diplomatic relations with President Joe Biden’s
administration, while making a pitch to US investors on the vast opportunities
for investment in the country.
The Minister will be representing President Mnangagwa.
Zimbabwe’s delegation will include officials from the
Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), who will, along with
Minister Shava, scout for investment at the US-Africa Business Forum, a
sideline event geared towards advancing two-way trade and investment
partnerships between the US and African countries.
In an interview, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson
Mr Livit Mugejo said Zimbabwe’s invitation was a sign of improving relations
between Harare and Washington.
“Minister Frederick Shava is leading the Government
delegation to the summit,” he said.
“Zimbabwe is going to take the opportunity provided by the
US-Africa Summit to engage with the US officials and try to normalise our
relations.
“Zimbabwe wishes to be a friend to all and an enemy to
none.
“The invitation itself is a sign of improving relations.”
Zimbabwe was not invited to the inaugural summit held last
year.
At least 50 African Heads of State and senior government
officials are scheduled to attend the summit.
ZIDA corporate affairs manager Ms Judith Mbetu said the
agency will promote Zimbabwe as a conducive investment destination during the
business forum.
She said the agency will be represented by its chief
executive officer, Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo.
“During the summit, the organisers will host the US-Africa
Business Forum, where the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency will
participate as part of the Honourable Minister’s delegation,” she said.
The business forum, running under the theme “Partnering for
a Prosperous and Resilient Future”, will bring together African leaders and US
and African businesses “to advance mutually beneficial partnerships that create
jobs and drive inclusive and sustainable growth on both sides of the Atlantic”.
In a recent interview, the US Embassy Public Diplomacy
Section said Zimbabwe’s attendance signalled gradually improving relations.
“The United States values its bilateral relations with
Zimbabwe, and the summit demonstrates our enduring commitment to Africa,” said
the embassy in written responses to an inquiry from The Sunday Mail.
“The summit will underscore the importance of US-Africa
relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities: committing to
democracy and human rights; strengthening global health security, including
mitigating the impacts of Covid-19 and future pandemics; promoting food
security; advancing peace and security; and responding to climate change.”
Writing recently in his weekly column, President Mnangagwa
said he hoped that Zimbabwe’s invitation to the summit will yield a positive
dividend.
“It is my hope that the United States government will look
ahead and to the future, rather than looking behind to our troubled and divided
past, at this summit,” he said.
“Hurtful, illegal sanctions do not pass for diplomacy; if
anything, they negate and fail it.
