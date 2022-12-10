YVONNE CHAKA CHAKA : THE LEADERS WE NEED

Renowned South African songstress Yvonne Machaka, popularly known as Yvonne Chaka Chaka yesterday said Africa needs “transformational, not transactional leaders”.
The Princess of Africa made the remarks at the Ideas
Festival Luncheon in Harare after being invited into the country by Trevor
Ncube, chairperson of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) in partnership with
InConversationWith Trevor alumni.
AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent,
The Standard, Weekly Digest and also operates Heart and Soul Broadcasting
Services (HStv).
“Africa needs transformational leaders, not transactional
leaders. That’s what we need in Africa and if we don’t do it for ourselves, no
one will do it for us,” Chaka-Chaka said.
Transformational leaders thrive on personal growth and know
their strengths and weaknesses.
Transactional leadership is a leadership style where
leaders rely on rewards and punishments to achieve optimal job performance from
their subordinates.
“What I am asking for, ladies and gentlemen, is that when
we interact let us try and practise what we preach. Let us make sure that those
who are in those strategic positions do not close doors,” she added.
“When you are up there, make sure you send that lift down
to go and fetch somebody. Make sure that when you are in that strategic
position, when you are high up there, hold that ladder so that somebody young
can come up because the higher you go the colder it becomes and to us who were
given this privilege, we need to be grateful and thankful.”
Addressing the same gathering, Ncube said his weekly
programme, InConversation with Trevor, now has 5,2 million followers from all
over the world.
In Conversation with Trevor sees Ncube conducting weekly
interviews with notable businesspeople, trendsetters, media personalities, and
politicians.
“Today we gather at the Ideas Festival Luncheon to continue
the conversations that we started with In Conversation with Trevor because we
believe that conversations are a great way of sharing authentic experiences
that engage, connect and inspire,” Ncube said.
“History, by the way, proves that societies that prosper do
so on the back of a vibrant marketplace of ideas. We are proud that In
Conversation with Trevor has enhanced our narrative. It has started certain
conversations that are about what we usually do not talk about.”
He said that space was now needed to have discussions on
what affects people’s daily lives.
“We cannot be the change we want if we cannot lead
ourselves and I am very passionate about leading ourselves… You can’t lead if
you cannot lead yourself.
“To lead ourselves, we need to spend time with ourselves and know ourselves. We have to learn until we learn, to relearn, and to unlearn, and to do it all over again.” Newsday
