YOU ARE NOT THE FATHER : MAN LOSES HIS RAG

A HARARE man has exposed his baby mama on social media after discovering that he was being made to look after another man’s child.
Phyllis Samata (42) told Kumbirai Mlambo (37) that the
child he thought was his, wasn’t.
H-Metro is in possession of chats and audios between Samata
and Mlambo.
Mlambo exposed Samata on Facebook where he posted pictures
and screen-shots of their chats.
Mlambo said he exposed Samata because he was hurt, but he
had accepted that he was taking care of another man’s child.
“I have accepted that this child is not mine even though it
is painful because for years I was known as ‘Baba Tata.’
“My relatives and mother believed that she was my child. I
am a person who easily accepts when circumstances change.”
Mlambo said he never married Samata, but they were just
cohabiting. Mai Tata and I never lived together because she has two other
children from previous relationships,” he said.
“We used to stay in the same area when she was teaching at
Herentals, and she slept at my house every day until she got pregnant.
“When she got pregnant, there was a rift between us and she
left and there was no communication between us from that time.”
Mlambo claims Mai Tata came back with a baby and he
accepted the child as his.
“She then came back after eight months with a baby and said
she was mine. I asked where she had been all this time and she said she was now
staying in Shamva,” he said.
“I accepted the child, took her to my parents and relatives
and they accepted her too. Every weekend I would go to Shamva where she
was working to see the child.”
According to Mlambo, Mai Tata suddenly started behaving
differently and then, from nowhere, she confessed that Tata was not his child.
“Mai Tata just changed and came out in the open and told me
that Tata is not my child.
“She sent me an audio explaining that the child is not mine
and she even sent the biological father’s audio note to me. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment