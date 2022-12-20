WORLD CUP FINAL PROPHET SHAMED

A LESOTHO prophet based in Harare is under fire from his followers over a false prediction of Sunday’s World Cup final result.

Prophet Tinashe Michael Sello of Christ Celebration International Ministries tipped people who bet, in his congregation to place their bet on France.

He suggested that France would beat Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup.

However, Argentina overcame France 4-2 on penalties after the two deadlocked 3-3 after extra time.

His followers have started questioning the source of his prophecies.

In a video circulating on social media, Prophet Sello, who calls himself The Ultimate, can be heard telling those that wish to bet that Argentina would play a defensive game, but France would penetrate and score before parking the bus to win the final.

There were reports yesterday that Prophet Sello had closed his church following his embarrassingly wrong prediction.

Some of his congregants are now reportedly threatening to withdraw their membership from his church following his false prophecy.

When H-Metro called the prophet to clarify his false prediction yesterday, his personal assistant, who refused to identify herself, demanded US$300 as consultation fee or visit his Saturday church service at Kingstone House along Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.

“Prophet is in a meeting right now,” she said. “If you are in Harare, come to church on Saturday, but if you want to see him personally come and pay US$300 for booking at our offices in Southerton,” she said.

After learning that it was H-Metro, the lady promised to return the call after consulting Prophet Sello.

She later said Prophet Sello was not reachable and promised to give information about the next church service.

“Prophet is not reachable right now, he will call you when available.

“As for Saturday church service, I will let you know about the services,” she said. H Metro