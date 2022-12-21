WORKERS SLEEP IN DOG KENNELS AT CHINESE MINE

Some desperate workers at the Chinese-owned Hualin Investments mine in Pumula North are said to be sleeping in dog kennels due to a shortage of accommodation, a recent study has shown.

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Dr Peter Nkala, conducted a study on the mine.

His research titled, ‘Quarrying my doorstep: The case of one company in Ward 17, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province,’ was presented at a Policy Brief hosted by the Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRZ) last Thursday.

Hualin is mining quarry and since it started operations last year, residents have raised concerns that the mine was causing environmental and infrastructural damage.

“Some of the concerns raised are that blasting is affecting the houses and other infrastructure in the area. There is damage to the roads in the area as 21-tonne trucks coming to collect the quarry are damaging roads. Employment of outsiders who are actually desperate that they accept living in dog kennels,” he said.

According to Dr Nkala’s research, the owner of Hualin does not attend community meetings but instead sends his driver, who “has no clue about answering questions directed at the company and its owners.”

“People are working long hours and are underpaid. Dust from the quarry is affecting people as well as flora and fauna. There are unfulfilled promises by the investor such as donating jojo tanks. The company drilled a borehole to meet their water requirements but it is said they will not share the water with the community, which is not good neighbourliness,” he said.

The researcher also mentioned that there have been questions about whether Hualin was mining quarry or other minerals.

“There is failure to plough back into the community. Some are asking how the proceeds are accounted for as there are claims that Chinese companies do not use local banks so there is a likelihood of financial leakages and money laundering,” Dr Nkala said.

Dr. Nkala stated that one employee, Ephraim Ndlovu, was injured at work in April 2021, but the company was not registered with the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

“Hence there was an attempt to smuggle the injured man into the hospital ward without reporting the accident to the police and NSSA,” he said, noting that for the research, discussions were held with the local MP, local councillor, former employees as well as current employees.

“All those interviewed are aware and concur on the concerns raised.”

Besides Hualin, there are two other mining concerns in Bulawayo that were set up in Luveve and Khami, which according to BCC are owned by Indians.

After the presentations, participants raised questions as to how Hualin was given the nod to operate, citing that a company cannot just “make noise, degrade an environment and not pay.”

Ward 17 councillor, Sikhululekile Moyo, who was also present at the policy brief, said Hualin applied to operate as per the Bulawayo City Council (BCC)’s 15-year masterplan and was granted a licence by the Ministry of Mines.

Ward 4 councillor, Silas Chigora added that the role of the local authority is to try and balance the interests of businesses and residents. CITE