WOMAN STABS LOVER TO DEATH

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman appeared in court yesterday on allegations of killing her boyfriend after a misunderstanding.

Beauty Zuva was released on $100 000 bail when she appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

She will be back in court on March 14 next year pending finalisation of the matter.

According to the State, last Saturday at around 10pm, Zuva met her now deceased lover, Tatenda Kasema, at Eyestone Farm Shopping Centre in Waterfalls.

They had a misunderstanding and an altercation ensued. The court heard that Kasema started punching Zuva on the face.

Zuva then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Kasema once below the chest. Kasema collapsed and died on the spot. Zuva then fled from the scene.

Pardon Dziva appeared for the State. H Metro