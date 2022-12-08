WOMAN SELLS HIRED CARS



A WATERFALLS woman was on Tuesday arrested for theft of two vehicles, worth US$18 000, she had hired from a car rental company

Tsitsi Zata, 26, of Mainway Meadows, ran out of luck after the car rental firms used one of the vehicles’ tracking system and found out that it had been at a car sale from the time it was hired out.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson, Detective Assistant Inspector Rachael Muteweri, confirmed the arrest urging people to exercise due caution in all their dealings and avoid falling prey to criminals.

“Police detectives arrested a Waterfalls woman in connection with the theft of two motor vehicles hired from a car rental company and sold at a car sale,” said Det Ass Insp Muteweri.

“Circumstances were that on December 3, 2022, the accused person approached one of the complainants at a car rental in the Harare Central Business District purporting to be a genuine client with the intention to hire a motor vehicle.

“After going through all the formalities, the suspect was handed the motor vehicle, a Honda Fit.

“She went on to sell the car.”

She added: “Luck ran out for the suspect after the complainant tracked the vehicle, through the vehicle tracking system, and discovered that the motor vehicle had been parked at a certain car sale along Prince Edward Road in Harare from the time it was hired,” she said.

The complainant went to the car sale and discovered that the vehicle had already been sold.

“On December 5, detectives from CID Vehicle Theft Squad Harare, got wind of the whereabouts of the accused person and reacted to the information, leading to her arrest and the subsequent recovery of the stolen motor vehicle.

“Further investigations revealed that the accused person had also duped another complainant of his Toyota Hiace using the same modus operandi.

“The motor vehicle has since been recovered and the accused person is set to appear before the courts tomorrow (today),” said Det Ass Insp Muteweri. H Metro