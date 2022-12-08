WOMAN CHARGED WITH BIGAMY, FINED

A CHITUNGWIZA woman was yesterday convicted of bigamy and perjury and sentenced to community service.

Thelma Guvakumwe appeared before Harare magistrate Noticia Shenje, who slapped her with a six-month sentence, on the count of bigamy.

However, three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining three months were commuted to 105 hours of unpaid work at Warren Park Primary School.

For perjury, Guvakumwe got a two-month sentence with an option to pay a fine of $10 000 before December 31.

The State proved that Guvakumwe was married to Cloudio Jume, 53.

It is the State’s case that on an unknown date, Guvakumwe intentionally entered into a marriage with Elton Sanyamahwe, knowing that her marriage to Jume subsisted.

She was impregnated by Sanyamahwe and gave birth to a baby girl, while still married to Jume.

According to the State, on August 31, she unlawfully filed a sworn affidavit at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, for the purpose of judicial proceedings, knowing that the affidavit was false.

She lied under oath in her sworn affidavit that Jume was her ex-husband.

Meanwhile, Jume has a pending case at the High Court where he is suing Sanyamahwe US$250 000 for adultery. H Metro