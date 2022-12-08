WOMAN CHARGED WITH BIGAMY, FINED

A CHITUNGWIZA woman was yesterday convicted of bigamy and perjury and sentenced to community service.
Thelma Guvakumwe appeared before Harare magistrate Noticia
Shenje, who slapped her with a six-month sentence, on the count of bigamy.
However, three months were suspended on condition of good
behaviour.
The remaining three months were commuted to 105 hours of
unpaid work at Warren Park Primary School.
For perjury, Guvakumwe got a two-month sentence with an
option to pay a fine of $10 000 before December 31.
The State proved that Guvakumwe was married to Cloudio
Jume, 53.
It is the State’s case that on an unknown date, Guvakumwe
intentionally entered into a marriage with Elton Sanyamahwe, knowing that her
marriage to Jume subsisted.
She was impregnated by Sanyamahwe and gave birth to a baby
girl, while still married to Jume.
According to the State, on August 31, she unlawfully filed
a sworn affidavit at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, for the purpose of judicial
proceedings, knowing that the affidavit was false.
She lied under oath in her sworn affidavit that Jume was
her ex-husband.
Meanwhile, Jume has a pending case at the High Court where
he is suing Sanyamahwe US$250 000 for adultery. H Metro
