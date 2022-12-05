WIFE ARRESTED FOR HARBOURING ROBBER HUBBY



A CHINHOYI woman appeared before a Harare magistrate on accusations of harbouring her husband, who is a suspected armed robber.

Pesline Munyoro, 26, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Munyoro is the wife of Jealous Mafuwa, who had been on the police’s wanted list since August, for armed robbery.

He had been hiding at her house in Chinhoyi.

The court heard that on Friday, Mafuwa was involved in a shootout with the police, and was injured.

He managed to flee and hid near Westgate.

Mafuwa then called Munyoro to rescue him and she hired a taxi from Chinhoyi.

The couple was tracked and arrested near Westgate, while trying to flee to Chinhoyi. H Metro