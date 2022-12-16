WHEN ZUMA MET RAMAPHOSA

Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa were captured on video laughing together at the ANC National Elective Conference in Nasrec on Friday, a few hours after Zuma’s decision to privately prosecute the president.

On the eve of the conference, Zuma initiated a private prosecution of Ramaphosa.

Zuma wants Ramaphosa to be prosecuted as part of the ongoing private prosecution of NPA advocate Billy Downer, who he accuses of misconduct by leaking his medical information to the media.

He alleges that Ramaphosa, as president of South Africa, is an “accessory after the fact” in the alleged criminal offence.

Zuma claimed that Ramaphosa failed to act when he complained about improper conduct by advocates Downer and Andrew Breitenbach SC.

Ramaphosa pushed back, saying that Zuma was abusing the justice system and that the case was hopeless.