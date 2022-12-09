WHEN A COP WAS TRAPPED IN A MARRIED WOMAN'S BEDROOM

A BID by a police officer to nail five Chipinge family members with robbery and kidnapping charges after being caught in a married woman’s matrimonial bedroom hit a snag after the court dismissed the case.

The cop, Julius Mucheri, who is stationed at Chipinge Police Station was the investigation officer in the case in which Memory Mandaa was accused of contempt of court, but ended up proposing love to the latter.

Mandaa was being charged with defying a court order to vacate the farm she was staying at.

When Mucheri made advances to Mandaa, she teamed up with her husband’s relatives to trap Mucheri at Kositina homestead in Mugiyo Village.

Mucheri proceeded to the Kositina homestead with the intention of having quality time with Mandaa as per their agreement. Unbeknown to Mucheri, he was falling into a trap.

After his arrival at the Kositina homestead, he was confronted by Luckmore Mugunundu, Tinashe Kositina, Thomas Kositina and Talent Saboni and quizzed on why he was proposing love to a married woman.

Upon his release by Mandaa’s relative, Mucheri pressed robbery and kidnapping charges against them.

Mandaa, Mugunundu, Tinashe Kositina, Thomas Kositina and Talent Saboni were dragged to court and appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi facing kidnapping and robbery charges.

They all pleaded not guilty. Mr Benjamin Basikiti of Gwamanda Law Chambers represented the five.

Prosecuting, Mr Edmore Mahlanganise said sometimes in September, Mucheri alleged that the five forcibly searched the pockets of his pair of trousers and stole two cellphones and US$$15. The stolen property was recovered.

“Mucheri who was in love with Mandaa was kidnapped and robbed by five family members after being accused of proposing love to Mandaa whose husband is in South Africa.

“Mucheri had previously arrested Mandaa with her mother-in-law and detained them at Junction Gate Base following a land dispute. Mandaa is married to one of the Kositina sons who works in the neighbouring South Africa.

“On this fateful day, Mucheri and Mandaa agreed to meet at Mandaa’s homestead in Mugiyo Village. The accused persons kidnapped him. They also robbed him of all his belongings.

“He tried to run away from the bedroom, but was caught and detained,” said Mr Mahlanganise.

In his argument, the five’s attorney, Mr Bhasikiti said Mucheri took advantage as the investigation officer to try and manipulate the suspect to be intimate with her.

Mrs Hanzi acquitted the five villagers, saying Mucheri had fabricated the case to protect his image.

She warned members of the police against abusing their offices. Manica Post