WAR COLLABORATORS TO BE PAID : CHIWENGA

GOVERNMENT is working towards paying war collaborators what is due to them, in accordance with the law, President Mnangagwa has said.
In a speech read on his behalf by Vice President Dr
Constantino Chiwenga at the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators
Association (ZILIWACO) national conference in Nyanga yesterday, President
Mnangagwa, said: “I am aware that those who successfully passed the vetting
process are looking forward to receiving what is due to them, in accordance
with the Veterans of the Liberation Act. My Government is working on all those
issues so that all issues pertaining to this category of veterans of the
liberation struggle are constitutionally completed.
“The level of patriotism and political astuteness of war
collaborators has to be rewarded. War collaborators did what a lot could not do
in a heartfelt expression of love for their motherland.”
President Mnangagwa said since 2019, Government has been
working on modalities to facilitate support to war collaborators, culminating
in the vetting process that is now complete.
“From the onset, let me once again personally recognise and
appreciate the role that was played by the youths of yesteryear, who sacrificed
their lives in the heartfelt quest to liberate their motherland.
“Although it has taken the Government almost 42 years to
put enactment as a vehicle to propel the vetting exercise of war collaborators,
the year 2019 saw the Second Republic, under my stewardship, come up with the
Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act. The Act gave power to Government to
undertake a vetting exercise of war collaborators and other categories of
veterans of the liberation struggle. The programme was undertaken in
March/April.”
He added: “I am proud to say that this category of the
liberation struggle war collaborators, despite the seeming delay in being
legislatively recognised, they have remained resolute in defending their
country against the perpetual onslaught by Western countries. These Western
countries, in their daydreams, think they can recolonise Zimbabwe through the
imposition of hard survival conditions, the illegal sanctions.”
President Mnangagwa urged those who were not successfully
vetted not to despair as something is being done to address the issue.
“I am aware that there are issues that emanated from the
vetting exercise that include the disqualification of other bona fide war
collaborators due to the provisional section in the Veterans of the Liberation
Act, and were not vetted due to various circumstances. These have been brought
to my attention,” said President Mnangagwa.
He promised to provide resources to ZILIWACO for them to
effectively execute campaign programmes that will ensure a resounding victory
for the ruling party in the 2023 harmonised elections.
“I am fully aware of the campaigning programmes that you,
as an association, have undertaken throughout the country such as ZILIWACO for
ED mass mobilisation for the 2023 harmonised elections. I have received your
requests for resources as we move a gear up, campaigning for the elections. Due
consideration will be given to the requests and you shall be informed in due
course,” said President Mnangagwa.
ZILIWACO national chairperson Cde Pupurai Togarepi promised
a resounding victory for ZANU PF.
The conference was attended by ZILIWACO members from the
country’s 10 provinces and ran under the theme “ZILIWACO Celebrating the
Successful Vetting of War Collaborators”. Sunday Mail
