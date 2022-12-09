US$600K ROBBERY : AN INSIDE JOB, SAY COPS

Police have since arrested one of the suspects, Mathias
Mushure (43), who alleged that a female employee identified as Sharon, had
supplied information on where the money was kept and the general set-up.
The robbery occurred on November 27, at Rockdox Service
Station and Mushure was arrested at a car park in New Lobengula, Bulawayo.
Police recovered US$1 937 cash which Mushure had left at
his niece’s home, Mercy Muisa (35) for safekeeping. They also recovered a
Toyota Runx, (AEI 6671), which Mushure bought with proceeds of the crime.
Mushure reportedly received US$7 500 cash as his share.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying they had since launched a manhunt for the
other accomplices who are still at large.
They were identified as one Shacky, Dingilizwe Mloyi,
Terrence Ngwenya, Mutonga, Ngolile, Mangwiro and Mtunzi.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of
Mathias Mushure aged 43 in connection with an armed robbery case which occurred
on the 27th of November 2022 at Rockdox Service Station, Kwekwe, where US$580
840 and R63 430 cash was stolen.
“On December 1, 2022 detectives from CID Hillside, Bulawayo
received Information that the suspect was involved in the robbery case and was
hiding at a house in New Lobengula, Bulawayo,” he said.
Acting on the tip-off, police arrested Mushure at George
Mlilo Car Park in New Lobengula last Friday.
“The arrest led to the recovery of US$1 937 cash which had
been left at the suspect’s niece, Mercy Muisa’s home, for safekeeping. The
detectives went on to recover a Toyota Runx vehicle, registration number AEI 6671,
which was bought by the suspect using the proceeds of the crime.
“The suspect revealed that he had received US$7 500 cash as
part of his share for the robbery loot. Investigations have also revealed that
the suspects had received inside details on the way money was kept at the
service station and the general setup, from one of the suspects’ girlfriend
identified as Sharon,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.
Police are however, appealing for information which may
lead to the arrest of other suspects who are still outstanding.
Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may
lead to the arrest of Judge Evans Zinzombe (36) who is wanted in connection
with a case of murder which occurred on Wednesday at a house in Cowdray Park,
Bulawayo. The suspect allegedly sneaked in a room where his wife, Phelomina
Mabika (32), daughter (12) and son (7) were sleeping, before strangling her to
death with his hands.
Zinzombe and his wife were reportedly having marital
disputes which forced them to sleep in separate rooms.
“After the callous murder, the suspect allegedly went on to
sexually abuse the body in full view of his children. The children spent the
whole night with the body before a police report was made in the morning.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns the public against
resorting to violence in resolving domestic disputes. The Police will ensure
that the law takes its course on suspects involved in violent crimes such as
murder and armed robbery,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. Herald
