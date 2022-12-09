US$600K ROBBERY : AN INSIDE JOB, SAY COPS

The robbery which occurred at a service station in Kwekwe last month where nearly US$600 000 and over R63 400 was stolen, was an inside job involving a female employee who supplied information to her boyfriend and his accomplices, police have said.

Police have since arrested one of the suspects, Mathias Mushure (43), who alleged that a female employee identified as Sharon, had supplied information on where the money was kept and the general set-up.

The robbery occurred on November 27, at Rockdox Service Station and Mushure was arrested at a car park in New Lobengula, Bulawayo.

Police recovered US$1 937 cash which Mushure had left at his niece’s home, Mercy Muisa (35) for safekeeping. They also recovered a Toyota Runx, (AEI 6671), which Mushure bought with proceeds of the crime.

Mushure reportedly received US$7 500 cash as his share.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying they had since launched a manhunt for the other accomplices who are still at large.

They were identified as one Shacky, Dingilizwe Mloyi, Terrence Ngwenya, Mutonga, Ngolile, Mangwiro and Mtunzi.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Mathias Mushure aged 43 in connection with an armed robbery case which occurred on the 27th of November 2022 at Rockdox Service Station, Kwekwe, where US$580 840 and R63 430 cash was stolen.

“On December 1, 2022 detectives from CID Hillside, Bulawayo received Information that the suspect was involved in the robbery case and was hiding at a house in New Lobengula, Bulawayo,” he said.

Acting on the tip-off, police arrested Mushure at George Mlilo Car Park in New Lobengula last Friday.

“The arrest led to the recovery of US$1 937 cash which had been left at the suspect’s niece, Mercy Muisa’s home, for safekeeping. The detectives went on to recover a Toyota Runx vehicle, registration number AEI 6671, which was bought by the suspect using the proceeds of the crime.

“The suspect revealed that he had received US$7 500 cash as part of his share for the robbery loot. Investigations have also revealed that the suspects had received inside details on the way money was kept at the service station and the general setup, from one of the suspects’ girlfriend identified as Sharon,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police are however, appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of other suspects who are still outstanding.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Judge Evans Zinzombe (36) who is wanted in connection with a case of murder which occurred on Wednesday at a house in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo. The suspect allegedly sneaked in a room where his wife, Phelomina Mabika (32), daughter (12) and son (7) were sleeping, before strangling her to death with his hands.

Zinzombe and his wife were reportedly having marital disputes which forced them to sleep in separate rooms.

“After the callous murder, the suspect allegedly went on to sexually abuse the body in full view of his children. The children spent the whole night with the body before a police report was made in the morning.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns the public against resorting to violence in resolving domestic disputes. The Police will ensure that the law takes its course on suspects involved in violent crimes such as murder and armed robbery,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. Herald