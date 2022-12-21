US$60 MILLION FOR SECURITY FORCES AHEAD OF POLLS

GOVERNMENT has set aside US$60 million and several billions in local currency for police operations for next year.
This comes ahead of elections next year, which are likely
to be held in July or August.
Responding to issues raised by legislators on the 2023
national budget last Friday, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said it was
imperative that critical sectors such as the police and army be supported.
He said police critically needed mobility, cantonment or
institutional accommodation, and rations.
“At least US$60 million has been reserved for mobility of
the security forces,” Ncube said.
“On the issue of
mobility — and as I mentioned yesterday; as with the Defence ministry, we have
sourced US$60 million for purposes of purchasing cars as well as motor cycles
for the police including four helicopters. That procurement is underway now and
they will receive their cars and will be mobile.”
On institutional accommodation, Ncube said $230 million has
been allocated through the previous budget for a facility at Tomlinson Depot.
“$50 million was allocated to Buchwa Police Camp, while
$150 million was allocated for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) clothing
factory for making of uniforms, and another $150 million for the head office
for drilling boreholes to provide clean water.
“We also allocated $300 million for the Dotito Police
Station and another $30 million for the Hwedza Police Station. We have been targeting various police
stations and upgrading the quality of their facilities.”
Ncube said suggestions for the construction of affordable
and durable wooden accommodation for police officers were welcome.
Kadoma Central legislator Chinyanganya Muchinepiri (MDC
Alliance) raised concern over the deplorable state of the country’s prisons and
prison wardens’ accommodation.
He proposed that funding be increased to improve the
situation.
Seke Chikomba legislator Tatenda Mavetera said $93 million
allocated for prison rations was too little to cater for inmates’ food for the
whole year.
“Considering that we have got a whole year and that we have
25 000 prisoners across the country, we are kindly asking if we can then be
able to increase that budget. If you can increase just a little concerning
prisoners,” Mavetera said.
Harare East MP Tendai Biti said the conditions of prisoners
were pathetic, deplorable and sad.
“I am hoping that you can take from your pocket; we know it
is a bit strained. You can take at least $2 billion and add it to prisons.
Prisoners do not have adequate food and clothing. The cells are infested with
lice. I am requesting that our prisoners be looked after very well. I was at Harare Central Prison very recently
when I was interviewing death row prisoners, it was shocking to see that most
of them were malnourished and starving,” Biti said.
“I am appealing to the Finance minister to consider the
plight of prisoners. If you are locked up at Chikurubi Prison weighing 105kg,
by the time you come out, you will be so thin like a cockroach due to
starvation. I am requesting that you take $2 billion from your back pocket and
increase the budget of prisons.”
Biti said prison guards’ salaries were very low.
“In fact, prison guards earn far less than teachers and
soldiers yet they are all civil servants. I am asking that you increase the
budget for prisoners and that of prison guards,” he said.
But Ncube said prisons should make use of their farms to
produce food.
“In addition to that, I talked about this US$60 million
that we have sourced for the entire defence security sector. The Prison
Services are included not only in terms of vehicles for the officers but also
vehicles for transporting prisoners to the courts and back. That is also
included. You will see a change in this regard. Having said this, I, therefore,
propose that I still add half a billion Zimbabwe dollars ($500 million) to
support our prison services,” Ncube said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment