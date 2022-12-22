TWO WOMEN SHOT DEAD ON ZIM-BOUND BUS

TWO women passengers were shot and killed during a robbery on a Zimbabwe-bound bus near Polokwane, some 200 kilometres south of Beitbridge.

South African Police Services (Saps) said a manhunt has been launched for the suspects who apparently masqueraded as passengers before the robbery.

"The Police in Bela-Bela have opened two counts of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery after two women were shot dead and the other injured whilst travelling in a bus in the early hours of Thursday morning, 22 December 2022," Saps Limpopo Province spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"Three suspects apparently boarded a Harare-bound bus at Bosman in Pretoria, pretending to be passengers. The bus belonging to Copperbelt Bus Company, reportedly left Pretoria just after 01:00 this morning. As it passed Mantsole Weigh Bridge along the N1 road, one of the suspects allegedly produced a firearm and shot through the front windscreen, forcing the driver to pull over. The other suspects shot three women, instantly killing two and critically injuring the other," he said.

All other passengers were then ordered to disembark and lie on the ground.

They were then robbed of their belongings, including cash, cell phones and passports. The suspects were allegedly picked up by another motor vehicle that was following the bus.

"The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered that the suspects be hunted down and brought to book," said Mojapelo.

"Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects may contact Captain Dana Smith on SA numbers 081 577 4383, the crime stop number 086001011 or send a message via MySAPSApp," Mojapelo said.