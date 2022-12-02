TWO TODDLERS DIE DURING BAPTISM IN CHIPINGE

TRAGEDY struck Kubatanakwashe Faith Fellowship Church in Chipinge where two toddlers died after drinking a concoction at a church baptism ceremony along Save River last Friday.
The incident, which left Ndunduma Village in Chibuwe area
under Chief Musikavanhu in a state of shock, occurred after the two children
from the same village died mysteriously soon after consuming the concoction
that had allegedly been prepared by the church leader, Pedzanai Masapa during
the church service.
The Manica Post understands that Masapa had prophesied that
a calamity would befall the Ndunduma children unless they were baptised.
Deputy Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident and said investigations were
underway, adding that no arrests have been made.
The two children were identified as Taurai Zituta-Sithole
(one) and Raymond Bote (11 months).
They were both buried on Tuesday.
Said Asst Insp Chinyoka: “On November 25, Shangurai
Chifadza (23) and Miriam Zvuihari (22) of Ndunduma Village went to attend a
church service at Kubatanakwashe Faith Fellowship Church shrine in the same
village. The church leader, Pedzanai Masapa (43) of Masimbe Village told the
congregants to go for baptism along Save River.
“While at the river, Masapa prepared a concoction which was
a mixture of milk, flour and coarse salt and made the children drink it before
their baptism. This was according to their church doctrine.
“Before giving the minors the concoction to drink, Masapa
prayed for the mixture and drank it first. He gave it to 10 infants who were
present. However, a few minutes later, the two minors, Raymond Bote and Taurai
Zituta-Sithole started producing froth from their mouths.
“They were rushed to their homes and died upon arrival. The
matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. The bodies were taken
to Chipinge District Hospital for post mortem,” said Assistant Inspector
Chinyoka.
Different theories have already emerged, with some members
of the community saying the minors died of food poisoning, while others believe
that witchcraft was at play.
Some are arguing that the children were victims of the
ongoing infighting within the church.
In an interview with The Manica Post, one of the bereaved
parents, Mr Mwadhana Zituta-Sithole said post-mortem results revealed that
there was no poisoning.
“My wife and our late son went to Kubatanakwashe Faith
Fellowship Church for prayers together with other members of the community.
“On this fateful day, our child looked fine, but I was
surprised to see my wife returning home around 4pm saying the boy had collapsed
at church. We tried everything to resuscitate him, but God had other ways and
he died.
“I cannot attribute his death to the concoction they were
made to drink at the church. There are some issues rocking the church that need
urgent address. The matter is before the traditional leadership.
“The church leader, Masapa, prophesied that a calamity
would befall our children and this has come to pass,” said Mr Zituta-Sithole.
The local traditional leader, Mutape Nzeka said the
community elders will discuss on how to cleanse the area.
Repeated efforts to get a comment from Masapa were
fruitless as his mobile number was not reachable. Manica Post
