TWO MEN STEAL US$11K ROUND CASH

TWO Domboshava men have been arraigned in court facing theft charges of money belonging to a rotating savings and credit group, popularly known as mukando.

Tinashe Jaricha, 26, and Ronald Mushore, 36, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

They were remanded in custody until tomorrow for their bail ruling.

Allegations are that on November 28, at around noon, Jaricha connived with Mushore, a member of Ebenezer Mukando Group, to steal money.

The group’s money, amounting to US$11 000, was being kept by Mary Chiroodza, a group member.

The two lied to Chiroodza that they had been authorised by the group’s chairperson, Bertha Berejena, to take the money for safe keeping.

Chiroodza surrendered the money to them.

The court heard that the two then divided the money between themselves and converted it to personal use.

To cover up the theft, it is alleged that the duo stage-managed a robbery and made a false police report.

Detectives visited the purported crime scene and concluded that the “robbery” had been stage-managed, and arrested the duo.

It is alleged that the two led detectives to Jimmy Kanyama, who had been given US$2 400 for safe keeping.

The investigating officer opposed bail for the duo, arguing that Jaricha is a mukando trainer, who oversees other such groups, which are yet to share their money.

He said Jaricha could commit a similar offence if released. H Metro